Ryan Murphy is racking up the big names for American Horror Story Season 7, as he revealed Colton Haynes is the latest star to be cast in the latest anthology installment. The show's creator announced the news on Instagram, as he did with previous actors.

"Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes," Murphy writes along with a photo of a platinum-blonde Haynes whose mouth and chest is smeared with a red substance. Based on AHS' grim history, it's most likely blood. But as always, there is no reveal of what character Haynes will play. The Arrow star joins Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You, Nip/Tuck), Scream Queens' Billie Lourd and series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.