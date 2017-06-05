Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we're honoring Colton Haynes, the Arrow and Teen Wolf actor who recently publicly joined the gay community, opening up a number of important conversations.
At the top of 2016, Haynes posted a vague response to a fan's comment about the TV and movie actor's "gay past," which many took as his official coming out. The 28-year-old didn't make an official statement on the matter until five months later in an Entertainment Weekly spread, confirming his sexuality. What was powerful about both these statements is that Haynes made them completely on his own accord and swerved away from the idea that coming out needs to be a big, controversial reveal, instead presenting his moment as part of his personal process for the
While certain people took issue with Haynes' choices—namely, The Real O'Neals star Noah Galvin deeming Colton's choices as "pussy bullshit" in a controversial piece with New York magazine—it brought to light an ugly side of the gay community, which can be harshest on its own members. There is still judgement on even the toughest aspects of what every LGBTQ person goes through; something that should bring us together, not divide us. Haynes was not innocent in his judging either, saying, "Since when is a three pg article in Entertainment Weekly not an appropriate way to come out?" seemingly saying that coming out in a magazine is more than sufficient when we should not need such qualifiers in something so personal.
Yet since becoming loud and proud, Colton Haynes has been a beacon of love and light while being more outspoken about his experiences than ever. Last Pride Month, Haynes began opening up about how he felt his sexuality might have been the reason his father committed suicide and that he was told to be straight if he wanted a Hollywood career. While these stories are tragic, the star is always sure to add how he's been happier than ever since coming public with his sexuality.
Most visibly, Haynes has been in the news for a fairytale romance with fiancé and florist to the stars Jeff Leatham. The two constantly share their admiration for one another on social media with Leatham's proposal to Haynes being the definition of #relationshipgoals complete with fireworks and a message from friggin' Cher. Yet Colton was sure to share a beautiful message while reveling in his own happiness, "No matter who you love...don't be afraid to love hard" he told his 6.2 million Instagram followers.
With a career that continues to be on the rise—including a co-starring role in the upcoming Rough Night movie alongside Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon and Zoë Kravitz—Haynes will not only be a necessary face for further representation for the LGBTQ community, but a truly positive one that is proof that happy endings can happen at any time whenever you choose to start the story. There is no right or wrong path, but whatever is the right path for you and Haynes is the example that there's loads and loads of the light at the end of the tunnel, somewhere over the rainbow.
