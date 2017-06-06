Midnight Radio and Sunrise (the studio behind the original show) will executive produce the new project. Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) is behind the screenwriting. Cowboy Bebop originally aired in Japan from 1998-1999 and its cult following grew even stronger once it hit stateside in 2001. It then became the first anime series to be broadcasted on Adult Swim.

The latest (and tireless) reboot announcement of the week is here! Cowboy Bepop, one of the biggest cult anime series, is now getting the live-action treatment. According to Deadline , Marty Adelstein's Tomorrow Studios partnered with Midnight Radio (Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg) to create the TV adaptation series.

The show takes place in 2071 and follows Spike Spiegel and his crew of bounty hunters, or the Cowboys, as they travel around the galaxy trying to capture criminals and attempt to survive some of the most dangerous scenarios. “We are excited to work with Sunrise in bringing this beloved anime to the U.S. and global marketplace as a live-action series,” Adelstein said of the remake. “The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live action version will have an incredible impact today.”

As of now, there's no word of when the reboot series will air or which network plans to pick it up, or who will even be part of the cast. But while you wait for more details, watch our interview with cartoonist Tom Neely where he reveals how he creates his own twisted universe: