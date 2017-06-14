Marvel’s standalone movies continue to serve as an adept farm league for their overarching, billions-and-billions-of-dollars-earning Avengers franchise. Getting called up to May 2018’s Infinity War today is Danai Gurira, who’ll play Okoye two months before that in Black Panther. Gurira is also Michonne on The Walking Dead, playwright of the Tony-nominated Eclipse and Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur in this weekend’s All Eyez On Me biopic.

There’s no guarantee Gurira is reprising her Black Panther role, but of course she is. She’s the leader of the damned Dora Milaje.