Marvel’s standalone movies continue to serve as an adept farm league for their overarching, billions-and-billions-of-dollars-earning Avengers franchise. Getting called up to May 2018’s Infinity War today is Danai Gurira, who’ll play Okoye two months before that in Black Panther. Gurira is also Michonne on The Walking Dead, playwright of the Tony-nominated Eclipse and Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur in this weekend’s All Eyez On Me biopic.
There’s no guarantee Gurira is reprising her Black Panther role, but of course she is. She’s the leader of the damned Dora Milaje.
In addition to the usual Avengers suspects, the massive Infinity War will welcome Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Josh Brolin’s Thanos, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and some fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.
Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther will also be in the third Avengers; dare we hope for cast mates like Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker?
See the first Black Panther trailer and poster right here, then watch Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Axel Alonso preview the ways the publishing empire is syncing up with its movie and television offerings:
