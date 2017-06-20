Daniel Day-Lewis is finished. The 60-year-old Brit is the only man with three Best Actor Oscars—1989's My Left Foot, 2007's There Will Be Blood and 2012's Lincoln, his most recent work. His rep tells Variety:

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No reason was given, but it's understandable, knowing the unbelievable, over-the-top amount of Method actor study Day-Lewis is known to embark on before his parts. Variety reminds us how he learned Czech for The Unbearable Lightness of Being and "confined himself to a wheelchair for My Left Foot to play [Christy] Brown, who had cerebral palsy."