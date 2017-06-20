Daniel Day-Lewis is finished. The 60-year-old Brit is the only man with three Best Actor Oscars—1989's My Left Foot, 2007's There Will Be Blood and 2012's Lincoln, his most recent work. His rep tells Variety:
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”
No reason was given, but it's understandable, knowing the unbelievable, over-the-top amount of Method actor study Day-Lewis is known to embark on before his parts. Variety reminds us how he learned Czech for The Unbearable Lightness of Being and "confined himself to a wheelchair for My Left Foot to play [Christy] Brown, who had cerebral palsy."
The only person with more acting Oscars than Day-Lewis is Katharine Hepburn, with four. Overall he's tied with Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Ingrid Bergman and Walter Brennan, although all their totals involve Best Supporting Actor/Actress statues. Day-Lewis also, somehow, has two Academy Award losses, for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father.
Thank the stars, moon, universe and Beyoncé, though, that we still have one more Daniel Day-Lewis movie to look forward to—then thank them all again, because it's with visionary auteur Paul Thomas-Anderson, with whom DDL made the most magical magic with There Will Be Blood. It's about high fashion in the TK and drops this Christmas.
Once that's out, though, to revisit the There Will Be Blood oil well one more time...
