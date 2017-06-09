David Guetta has enlisted Justin Bieber for what sounds like will be this summer's reigning dance jam.

For the latest release off the French DJ's upcoming album, "2U" incorporates the melancholy electro-pop that Bieber emotes best before transforming into its big-room EDM breakdown. You can watch a slew of Victoria's Secret supermodels lip-sync to the song in its just-released visual. Look out for the likes of Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, and Elsa Hosk all getting down to this future hit.