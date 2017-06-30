We all knew it was coming, but Netflix officially announced that Dear White People will return for Season 2. Production is set to begin sometime next year and will include 10 episodes, Variety reports.
The comedy-drama series first premiered on April 28 and immediately received rave reviews from both fans and critics, who appreciated its mix of satirical humor and social commentary when it comes to race relations. It is based on the 2014 movie of the same name that dives into the relatable racism black students face at a predominately white Ivy League-esque university.
The Dear White People series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell (who reprises his role from the film, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson (who was featured in the movie as well) and Ashley Blaine Featherson. Both the original and the Netflix adaptation were created by Justin Simien. It is executive produced by Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, A Different World), Stephanie Allain (Beyond the Lights) and Julia Lebedev.
2018. Dear White People season 2. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/bAkUxWUQE3— Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 30, 2017
As of now, there is no set premiere date for Season 2 but it will definitely arrive next year. While we wait, bring it back to 2013 where Reggie Watts praises the dopeness of Netflix at Bonnaroo:
