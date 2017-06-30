We all knew it was coming, but Netflix officially announced that Dear White People will return for Season 2. Production is set to begin sometime next year and will include 10 episodes, Variety reports.

The comedy-drama series first premiered on April 28 and immediately received rave reviews from both fans and critics, who appreciated its mix of satirical humor and social commentary when it comes to race relations. It is based on the 2014 movie of the same name that dives into the relatable racism black students face at a predominately white Ivy League-esque university.