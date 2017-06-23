YES BOY, YES BOY!
Who Has the Best Feature on DJ Khaled's 'Grateful' Album? (We Ranked Them For You)
The Miami producer dropped his 10th album today, which includes a whopping 23 tracks
DJ Khaled's 10th studio album Grateful has now arrived, and it is packed with a very overwhelming 23 (!!) tracks. Due to the onslaught of repeated guest artists (Future alone has five appearances) and large amount of lackluster songs, it can be hard to find which one is worth listening to. So we decided to cherry-pick the 10 best features on Grateful that are immediate standouts, from Beyoncé to Pusha T. Get to clicking through the ranked list!
Yes, I know Calvin Harris isn't technically a guest feature on Grateful. But the way the Scottish producer added his signature funky touch to "Don't Quit" is something to be commended! He co-produced the track with DJ Khaled, whose dance-ready melody helps bring out the best in Travis Scott and Jeremih's verses.
Future is hands down the highlight of "Down For Life," which comes smack dab in the middle of Grateful. The rapper's signature Autotune-laced flow is dripping in codeine, and his strong presence in the first verse sets the tone for the rest of the song more than PartyNextDoor's chorus.
Despite "I'm The One" being certified 2x Platinum and hitting the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the album's second single is actually one of the weaker songs. But we have Chance the Rapper to thank for saving it from its death due to his cheeky verse. Come on, how can you not smile when he raps "Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt"?
Sizzla is a musical legend, and he graciously lent his talents to Grateful's album opener, aptly titled "(Intro) I'm So Grateful." Introspective lines like "Temptation and ego can get you so wrong / A lot of people easily forget where they're comin' from" and "Jah is my guide, I know I'm here for a reason" are some of the main highlights on an album that hesitates to dig deep lyrically.
The Canadian rapper's flow on this classic rap production courtesy of StreetRunner and Azzouz is one of the more underrated moments on Grateful. He reflects on growing up in Palestine and the ongoing war, giving us a personal perspective rather than a flashy laundry list like the album's other features.
"On Everything" is a star-studded track featuring Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Big Sean. But it is the Mayback Music maven who completely owns everyone with his masterful verse. "Fuck a fashion, we could match in my Hermes seats / Top down, JFK, I pray he get impeached," he spits ever so lavishly.
The genius flip of Them Two's 1967 song "Am I A Good Man" by DJ Khaled, Cool & Dre and 808-Ray sets the tone for this heavy, reflective track. One could never get tired of Pusha T looking back at his drug dealer days because his story-telling is always on point. "The ones before me got snatched like bullet tooth / Tony nigga, only one left from the drug era / The jewelry weighs more in the drug mirror," he raps. Pusha's references to Nas, Jay Z, Eric B, Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. are also commendable.
"Wild Thoughts" was just released last week, but it already has people buzzing about it being the song of the summer. Rihanna holds her own on this track, making Bryson Tiller's verse an afterthought as she purrs about passionate sexual encounters. Plus, the sampling of Carlos Santana's 1999 hit single "Maria Maria" makes "Wild Thoughts" even more steamy. Try not to get hot and bothered when you hear this one at the next summer bashment.
