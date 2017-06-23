Who Has the Best Feature on DJ Khaled's 'Grateful' Album? (We Ranked Them For You)

Photo of the day

June 21: Avenger Bros

While on set filming the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey, Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong posed for a group, mid-lunch photo, proving that these superheroes can come together in the name of food. Downey tweeted, "Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared."