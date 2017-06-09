Getty Images

DJ Khaled's Grateful tracklist is here, and its #majorkey is having twice as many songs as basically all of the nine superstar-jammed albums that came before. Meaning double the featured artists, meaning it's the proper time to investigate who's populating the beautifully floral, cocoa butter–rich Khaledverse in summer '17 and to what degree. Also happy one-year anniversary to Pokémon GO soon, major Bagon alert.

Future "Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn" Hendrix is the most frequently encountered Pokémon in all the land, appearing five times. Last summer's Major Key had him 4x, including on single/album opener "I Got the Keys"; Khaled's 2015 record has Future 5x. He is Ratata.

Grateful's Common Pokémon are Travis Scott, here 4x, which is about as many songs as he releases or appears on per week. Ditto Quavo (3x on Grateful, 2x alongside Migos) and Rick Ross. The Bawse appears 4x, two of which are consecutive late-album Atlanta posse cuts with a lot of trap stars who are here once, but on Soundcloud with new shit every other day still—2 Chainz, T.I., Young Thug—also making them Common Pokémon this time around. The rest of the Common Pokémon among Khaled's personal summer '17 collection (and at this point, we're weighing surprise factor more heavily): Drake

Lil Wayne

Big Sean

Gucci Mane

Justin Bieber

Nicki Minaj (here twice)

Mavado

Kodak Black (here twice)

Jeremih

Grateful's Rare Pokémon are the rising/risen superstars here just one time but who... –regularly drop their own music/do big features

–are still riding splashy radio waves from 2016

–are an obligatory mid-2017 guest artist

–are frequent Khaled collaborators, but not so much as the Common Pokémon These Rares (all here 1x and 1x only, except for Chance) are: Rihanna

Nas

Yo Gotti

Fat Joe

21 Savage

PartyNextDoor

Calvin Harris

Chance the Rapper (once on a No. 1 single and with his a song to himself)

Baby Asahd, probably (could be a Common Pokémon if social media/cover art are indicators)

The Very Rare Pokémon: Jay Z And DJ Khaled's 2017 Album Super Rare Pokémon: Sizzla

Belly

Betty Wright

Alicia Keys

Pusha T

Beyoncé

Raekwon