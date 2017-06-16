If the massive success of "Despacito" is any indication, we're going to hear a lot of Latin influences this summer and that's further manifested itself in DJ Khaled's latest future hit.

"Wild Thoughts" brings the producer together with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for a sizzling pop-R&B-hip-hop hybrid that's based around Santana's 1999 single "Maria Maria" that would end up topping the Billboard Hot 100 in late Spring of 2000. (Once you hear the electric guitar breakdown you'll have a big "Ohhh I remember this song!" moment.)