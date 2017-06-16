If the massive success of "Despacito" is any indication, we're going to hear a lot of Latin influences this summer and that's further manifested itself in DJ Khaled's latest future hit.
"Wild Thoughts" brings the producer together with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for a sizzling pop-R&B-hip-hop hybrid that's based around Santana's 1999 single "Maria Maria" that would end up topping the Billboard Hot 100 in late Spring of 2000. (Once you hear the electric guitar breakdown you'll have a big "Ohhh I remember this song!" moment.)
The accompanying music video sees the superstars not only shimmying, shaking and salsa-ing at a tropical party, but also getting hot and bothered akin the song's sexy lyrics.
Do we have a new song of the summer contender on our hands? It sounds like it. Watch the video above and next check out a classic interview with Khaled explain working with Drake below:
User Comments