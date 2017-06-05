DJ Khaled told you baby Asahd, age 0, was executive producing papa's 10th album, Grateful. So of course two all-time great pictures of him are serving as the new album art and the single art for "To the Max," featuring Drake. Yes, those marital-strife-causing vocals finally came in.
DJ Khaled and Drake's brolationship started with 2009's "Fed Up." Listen to their umpteenth collab, following smashes like "I'm the One," "For Free," "No New Friends," below:
If you thought Khaled wouldn't scoop up Drake's recurring More Life line "more chune for your headtop, so watch how you speak on my name," you now know better for next time.
Khaled's Grateful is officially set for the very Jordan-ish date of June 23, and the pre-order lists a very LeBron-ish 23 songs, almost twice as many as the last nine standard-edition Khaled album. The date's also a celebration of Asahd entering his ninth month among humanity, having been born Oct. 23.
The titles and features are all a mystery except for the three singles: "To the Max," "Shining," featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z, and the No. 1 single "I'm the One" with Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.
Once you've blasted "To the Max" to the max, watch an episode of our digital miniseries The Drake Effect, where Kendrick Lamar and more explain the power of the Drizzy cosign:
