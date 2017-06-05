Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

DJ Khaled told you baby Asahd, age 0, was executive producing papa's 10th album, Grateful. So of course two all-time great pictures of him are serving as the new album art and the single art for "To the Max," featuring Drake. Yes, those marital-strife-causing vocals finally came in. DJ Khaled and Drake's brolationship started with 2009's "Fed Up." Listen to their umpteenth collab, following smashes like "I'm the One," "For Free," "No New Friends," below:

If you thought Khaled wouldn't scoop up Drake's recurring More Life line "more chune for your headtop, so watch how you speak on my name," you now know better for next time.