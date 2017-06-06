When Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) announced his next album will be his last during Governors Ball 2017, you could almost hear the sound of fans' hearts breaking in the crowd. Now, while the dust hasn't yet settle on the surprising news, he is now explaining the reason why he's hanging up the music alter-ego.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” Glover told HuffPost during an event promoting his Atlanta show. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.” He continued,

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”