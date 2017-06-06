When Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) announced his next album will be his last during Governors Ball 2017, you could almost hear the sound of fans' hearts breaking in the crowd. Now, while the dust hasn't yet settle on the surprising news, he is now explaining the reason why he's hanging up the music alter-ego.
“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” Glover told HuffPost during an event promoting his Atlanta show. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.” He continued,
“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”
Glover released "Awaken, My Love!", his third album, back in December. The actor/rapper/singer dropped his debut album Camp in 2011, which he followed up with 2013's Because the Internet and 2014's combo mixtape/EP STN MTN / Kauai. While his music alter-ego will be misses, he will be very busy with a lot of exciting acting projects.
He is getting ready to promote July's Spider-Man: Homecoming and also has upcoming roles as Simba in the live-action Lion King remake as well as playing young Lando Calrissian in Star Wars' Han Solo origin movie and working on a Deadpool animated series and the next season of FX's Atlanta. “I just hope it’s a way better show, and more cohesive. I’m really touched that people are connecting to it and like it, but...," he told Variety about Season 2. “I want you to be able to watch the first season and be like ‘Wow, I like that season, but the second one is way better.’ I want that debate happening.”
Next, take a trip down memory lane with this classic interview with a young Donald Glover below:
User Comments