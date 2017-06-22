Has Drake concocted the song of the summer...again?
Drizzy's new song "Signs" made its premiere during Louis Vuitton's runway show in Paris today (June 22) as a collaboration between the rapper and luxury brand. Produced by longtime collaborator Noah "40" Shebib, the new cut boasts a sizzling, tribal-lite beat as Drake details his fast-lane life and shouts out women from Trinidad and Barbados.
You can hear song thanks to LV's Periscope stream. The song starts at 6:30:
The #LouisVuitton #LVMenSS18 Show by @mrkimjones live from the Palais Royal in Paris, France#Periscope #PFWhttps://t.co/1pvxs6Cp6K— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 22, 2017
Drake owner radio waves last summer with the dancehall-inspired "One Dance" with WizKid and Kyla. "Signs" sounds like another contender for the coveted song of the summer title 2017 too. Could he go for the repeat?
While you have the Periscope on replay, don't miss Episode 1 of The Drake Effect below:
