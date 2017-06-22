Has Drake concocted the song of the summer...again?

Drizzy's new song "Signs" made its premiere during Louis Vuitton's runway show in Paris today (June 22) as a collaboration between the rapper and luxury brand. Produced by longtime collaborator Noah "40" Shebib, the new cut boasts a sizzling, tribal-lite beat as Drake details his fast-lane life and shouts out women from Trinidad and Barbados.

You can hear song thanks to LV's Periscope stream. The song starts at 6:30: