Drake took over the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards last night (June 26), which was held in New York City's Pier 36. The rapper is no stranger to hosting awards shows (he last ruled the 2014 ESPYs) and brought endless jokes.
The biggest highlight was hands down the Get Out parody, where he played Golden State Warriors basketball star Steph Curry. He gets a FaceTime call from buddy Draymond Green (played by Get Out actor Lil Rel Howery) to celebrate their big win. But he's soon interrupted by his controlling wife Ayesha Curry who sends him to the sunken place. The Will Ferrell sketch was also an hilarious moment during the awards show, as Drake and the actor show off their intense handshake game.
Aside from the comedic sketches, Drake also got the chance to introduce his longtime friend/Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj. She rapped a medley for the crowd, performing alongside 2 Chainz for their Pretty Girls Like Trap Music collaboration "Realize," her Remy Ma diss "No Frauds" and her verse from Katy Perry's "Swish Swish." Check out all the action below.
"Get Out and Celebrate." @Drake as @StephenCurry30? #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/7KvLgVBOnq— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX
.@2chainz x @NICKIMINAJ 🔥🔥🔥#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/lmWG6UIJYt— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
