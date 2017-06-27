Drake took over the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards last night (June 26), which was held in New York City's Pier 36. The rapper is no stranger to hosting awards shows (he last ruled the 2014 ESPYs) and brought endless jokes.

The biggest highlight was hands down the Get Out parody, where he played Golden State Warriors basketball star Steph Curry. He gets a FaceTime call from buddy Draymond Green (played by Get Out actor Lil Rel Howery) to celebrate their big win. But he's soon interrupted by his controlling wife Ayesha Curry who sends him to the sunken place. The Will Ferrell sketch was also an hilarious moment during the awards show, as Drake and the actor show off their intense handshake game.