Xbox Daily is coming to you with live coverage of all things Xbox from Los Angeles at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.
All week the Mixer Xbox livestream above will provide a broadcast of all the E3 activities that Xbox has planned. Get ready for more announcements, game previews, interviews and more.
Check back daily during the dates and times below to watch it all go down:
- Tues., June 13 @ 4PM to 7PM
- Wed., June 14 @ 4PM to 7PM
- Thu., June 15 @ 1PM to 7PM
In the meantime, watch Xbox give a first look at their latest powerful 4K gaming console and other new additions at their pre-E3 briefing:
