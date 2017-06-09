Ed Sheeran is a beast when it comes to acoustic jams, and he just transformed one of the biggest pop songs of our generation into a stripped-down wonder. As part of Spotify's Singles program, the singer performed a dope cover of Britney Spears' 1998 debut smash—"...Baby One More Time."

The minimal strums from the guitar provide a steady backdrop for Sheeran's impassioned vocals, which are much more gritty compared to Spears' bubblegum-pop original. Iconic, karaoke-ready lyrics like “My loneliness is killing me" and "GIVE ME A SIGNNNN!!" quickly become raw, heavy themes that are a refreshing take from the New Millennium hit.

Sheeran's cover of "...Baby One More Time" also accompanied with a Spotify-exclusive recording of his “Castle On The Hill" single. When he isn't covering your favorite pop jams, he's prepping for his 48-date North American arena tour in support of Divide album. Things kick off on June 29 in Kansas City, MO. As for Britney Spears? She is currently on her first Asia tour since the 2008 promotional run for Circus' "Womanizer."

Next up, throw it back to this classic Ed Sheeran interview with Fuse below: