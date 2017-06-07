Ed Sheeran hopped in James Corden's car last night for the latest Carpool Karaoke, which was filled with all sorts of hilarious and wacky moments! The two U.K. lads began their ride by singing along to Sheeran's "Shape of You" that got a little...naughty.

After Corden proclaimed it as a sexy song, Sheeran proceeded to rub The Late Late Show's host's inner thighs and nipple. Damn Sheeran, who knew you were so sexual! The friends also rambled off the fast lyrics to his 2014 hit "Sing" as well as acoustic versions of “Thinking Out Loud,” Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” a cover of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful" and “Castle on the Hill.” But the best highlight of the Carpool Karaoke involved Maltesers, Bieber and a golf club.