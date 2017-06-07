Ed Sheeran hopped in James Corden's car last night for the latest Carpool Karaoke, which was filled with all sorts of hilarious and wacky moments! The two U.K. lads began their ride by singing along to Sheeran's "Shape of You" that got a little...naughty.
After Corden proclaimed it as a sexy song, Sheeran proceeded to rub The Late Late Show's host's inner thighs and nipple. Damn Sheeran, who knew you were so sexual! The friends also rambled off the fast lyrics to his 2014 hit "Sing" as well as acoustic versions of “Thinking Out Loud,” Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” a cover of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful" and “Castle on the Hill.” But the best highlight of the Carpool Karaoke involved Maltesers, Bieber and a golf club.
Sheeran recalled the wild ass story where he drunkenly smashed buddy Bieber's face in with a golf club in Tokyo. "I was pretty hammered," Sheeran said as he recounted the dive bar night. "I was like, 'Focus, focus, focus. You can't hit him; you can't hit him; you can't hit him...I cracked him across the face…He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly. He was like, 'Oh, bro!' And just carried on." And definitely stick around to see the singer shove an impressive 55 malt balls in his mouth, too.
Along with getting crazy for late night TV, he's about to embark on his 48-date North American arena tour in support of the album. Things kick off on June 29 in Kansas City, MO. Next up, throw it back to this classic Ed Sheeran interview with Fuse below:
