Chris Cornell's rock 'n' roll peer Eddie Vedder spoke about the recently departed Soundgarden singer at a London concert on Tuesday. "I haven't really been talking about some things," the Pearl Jam frontman told the crowd at his solo show. He wound up talking about the abundance of personal Cornell memories he's been flooded with, marveling at his good fortune to have them.

"I'm still thinking about those memories and I will live with those memories in my heart and I will...love him forever," reads the transcription on the PJ message board.

Elsewhere, Vedder said Cornell "wasn't just a friend, he was someone I looked up to like my older brother." Their ages were just half a year apart, but Soundgarden hit the scene in 1988, versus Pearl Jam's '91. That same year, Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmates teamed with Cornell on the one and only Temple of the Dog album. They reunited last fall for a few 25th anniversary concerts.