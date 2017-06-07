Chris Cornell's rock 'n' roll peer Eddie Vedder spoke about the recently departed Soundgarden singer at a London concert on Tuesday. "I haven't really been talking about some things," the Pearl Jam frontman told the crowd at his solo show. He wound up talking about the abundance of personal Cornell memories he's been flooded with, marveling at his good fortune to have them.
"I'm still thinking about those memories and I will live with those memories in my heart and I will...love him forever," reads the transcription on the PJ message board.
Elsewhere, Vedder said Cornell "wasn't just a friend, he was someone I looked up to like my older brother." Their ages were just half a year apart, but Soundgarden hit the scene in 1988, versus Pearl Jam's '91. That same year, Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmates teamed with Cornell on the one and only Temple of the Dog album. They reunited last fall for a few 25th anniversary concerts.
Cornell committed suicide on May 18 in his hotel room after a Detroit concert; he was 52. Read Eddie Vedder's full tribute here.
According to a fan's detailed setlist, Vedder's London tribute came shortly after a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes." When Vedder finished speaking, opener Glen Hansard (The Swell Season, The Frames) performed one of his own songs while Vedder sang lead. According to Rolling Stone, Vedder "peppered a recent solo concert with tributes to Cornell, altering lyrics to Pearl Jam's 'Long Road,' covering Neil Young's 'The Needle and the Damage Done' and Fugazi's 'I'm So Tired.'"
Watch Cornell tell Fuse in 2013 about Soundgarden working to honor fan requests at their shows:
