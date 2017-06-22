"And I'm back with the madness / I'm a champion of the people who don't believe in champions / I got nothing but dreams inside / I got nothing but dreams," Patrick Stump shouts on the first verse above crashing drums that will ring off arenas once the band goes on tour soon. "Champion" is the second single from their seventh album MANIA , following April's "Young And Menace."

Pete Wentz previously teased "Champion" earlier this month on Instagram, writing:

Our next song will be out towards the end of the month. but i really started to think that this one really reminds me of this moment in "the never-ending story". It always stuck out to me as a kid- first they're like "wait you're just a kid lol we need a warrior" then they're like "ok you'll do i guess you'll do" and then "no one can help you and if you don't do this our entire world dies, so no pressure". (Shout out to the face Atreyu makes after the guy is like "our whole world will be destroyed"). No one believes but at the same time we all need to believe in you. end of the month can't come soon enough 💜 this one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo...