You can rejoice, Fall Out Boy fans, because the band's new single "Champion" is finally here. Released last night, the track is a motivational anthem that will make you believe in something no matter how dire your situation may be. Get to streaming below:
"And I'm back with the madness / I'm a champion of the people who don't believe in champions / I got nothing but dreams inside / I got nothing but dreams," Patrick Stump shouts on the first verse above crashing drums that will ring off arenas once the band goes on tour soon. "Champion" is the second single from their seventh album MANIA, following April's "Young And Menace."
Pete Wentz previously teased "Champion" earlier this month on Instagram, writing:
Our next song will be out towards the end of the month. but i really started to think that this one really reminds me of this moment in "the never-ending story". It always stuck out to me as a kid- first they're like "wait you're just a kid lol we need a warrior" then they're like "ok you'll do i guess you'll do" and then "no one can help you and if you don't do this our entire world dies, so no pressure". (Shout out to the face Atreyu makes after the guy is like "our whole world will be destroyed"). No one believes but at the same time we all need to believe in you. end of the month can't come soon enough 💜 this one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo...
MANIA will be released on Sept. 15, and Fall Out Boy's fall tour kicks off Oct. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. They recently dropped a teaser starring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, which led many fans to believe the friends will be collaborating once again. Before then, throw it back to 2007 with a classic Fuse interview with the band:
User Comments