Fifth Harmony is back with what sounds like yet another summer anthem.

"Down" is the group's new single and first as a quartet. The tropical house–leaning cut employs the same addictive, repetitive choruses that made "Work From Home" and "Worth It" breakout hits, but now incorporating a trendier production style that sounds just right for Summer 2017.

Lauren, Normani, Ally and Dinah gave the first performance of "Down" on Good Morning America with loads of cute choreography and featured rapper Gucci Mane dropping in his for guest verse. Watch it above.