Fifth Harmony is back with what sounds like yet another summer anthem.
"Down" is the group's new single and first as a quartet. The tropical house–leaning cut employs the same addictive, repetitive choruses that made "Work From Home" and "Worth It" breakout hits, but now incorporating a trendier production style that sounds just right for Summer 2017.
Lauren, Normani, Ally and Dinah gave the first performance of "Down" on Good Morning America with loads of cute choreography and featured rapper Gucci Mane dropping in his for guest verse. Watch it above.
"Down" marks the first release for Fifth Harmony since Camila Cabello exited the group. With the song already flying up the charts (it's No. 2 on iTunes' Top Songs chart at press time), it looks like the group is continuing on strong as a quartet.
