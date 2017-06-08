Fifth Harmony bring the fierceness in their new neon-lit video for "Down," the first official single after former member Camila Cabello's departure. Directed by James Larese, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei prove they can still strive even more powerfully as a quartet. The ladies transform a motel parking lot into their own dance party as they show off their sultry moves and party-ready outfits (check out Dinah Jane's cheetah-print catsuit!). Gucci Mane also pops in to deliver his verse on the motel steps like the southern boss he is. The foursome premiered "Down" last week and gave their first performance of the single on Good Morning America.

When they're not making cute pop jams, 5H are also taking a political stance. Lauren Jauregui recently spoke with Hot 97 about her honest open letter to Donald Trump that she wrote last November. The singer explained she still feels the same way: "I kind of saw a lot more support than I saw backlash. For me, the whole message was really important and at the time I felt in my heart compelled to say something about it because I so strongly believe in what I believe in and I myself I love who I am and I love who these women are. And we represent that. We stand for women of color and women going through things and this administration just jeopardized that in a very grand scheme and in a way that made it seem validated and that to me wasn't acceptable."