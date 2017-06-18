Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

1. He's Not Just Lil Chano's Brother: Taylor Bennett may be known as Chance the Rapper's younger sibling, but he proved he's so much more than that at Firefly. The rising 21-year-old artist held his own at the Treehouse stage as the crowd revved him up. And his cover of Childish Gambino's "Sober" was perfection.

Leaving Yung Bob Dylan's set to watch Taylor Bennett is my aesthetic to a T 🤷🏽‍♀️ #firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/ju2gOlqK4y — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 18, 2017

2. Do Your Thang!: During DJ Jazzy Jeff's rocking performance, I almost bumped into an older purple-haired woman getting her groove on to Major Lazer's "Lean On." Age is definitely not a factor when it comes to having a good time! 3. Let's Take A Break: Covering music festivals for work may seem like the best gig ever on the surface, but we actually get really tired! I had to take a break in one of the VIP areas to cool down, and I ended up unexpectedly falling asleep for who knows how long... 4. Keep It Chill: Kevin Garrett's set at the Toyota Music Den was a much-needed escape from all the madness that was going on at the festival. His acoustic take on Beyoncé's Lemonade opener "Pray You Catch Me" (which he co-wrote and co-produced) was just one of the highlights from the intimate performance.

5. Hometown Love: The crowd for Wale's performance at the Backyard stage was hundreds deep, as the DMV festival-goers showed love for the D.C. native. He ran through college frat party favorites like "No Hands" and "Bad," as well as some cuts from new album Shine.

6. Flashing Lights: The Weeknd's headlining set was nothing short of spectacular. After performing tracks from Starboy and Beauty Behind the Madness, he wrapped up the party with explosions of red-hot fireworks that lit up the night sky. 7. Finding Something Brand New: On my way to catch Kesha at the Lawn stage, I heard a psychedelic sound that caught my ears. It turned out to be experimental pop/rock band Lewis Del Mar. I never heard their music before but I stopped to soak in the entirety of their performance. Finding new acts is what festivals are all about!

8. Breakfast For Lunch: One of the best food decisions I made yesterday was having a grilled cheese sandwich! But it wasn't your typical meal. This one was stuffed with eggs, bacon, maple syrup and Sriracha. Can you say YUM?! 9. Middle Fingers Up: Speaking of Kesha, the best part of her defiant performance is when she stuck it to her ongoing and incredibly frustrating legal battle with Dr. Luke. "Fuck my lawsuits!" the singer exclaimed to the excited crowd.

10. A Middle-School Classic: Cashmere Cat always brings the feel-good vibes to his concerts, and last night the Norwegian DJ took things back to 2004. He threw in a remix of Usher and Alicia Keys' hit duet "My Boo" in his set, which got the crowd feeling very nostalgic.