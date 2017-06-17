Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

1. A Well-Known Cover: Judah & the Lion decided to bring it back to 2004 during their mid-day performance with a refreshed cover of The Killer's classic single, "Mr. Brightside." You could almost hear everyone singing on the top of their lungs from a mile away! 2. Give Me Chocolate!: I made a great choice yesterday when I satisfied my sweet tooth with a plate full of s'mores nachos. The mix of melted nutella, crushed oreos, marshmallows and peanut butter was the heavenly collaboration I never knew my life was missing. 3. A Much-Needed Drink: The best part of being press at music festivals are the endless amounts of free alcohol. Shout out the delicious Mason Mule for quenching my thirst.

4. The Best (& Dark) Nostalgia: I was a huge fan of AFI in middle and high school, yet never got a chance to see them perform live. The band lived up to all my expectations as frontman Davey Havok brought the classic 2006 emo vibes. Platform converses? Check! A studded jacket? Check! Ending their set with "Miss Murder"? CHECK PLEASE!

Finally got to hear @AFI perform "Miss Murder" live! My middle school self is shrieking right now 🙌🏽🙌🏽#firefly2017 @fusetv pic.twitter.com/2bBiezqr9a — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 16, 2017

5. Um, Excuse Me?: While enjoying a heaping plate of creole food, I befriended a group of people from Maryland. I expressed to them how Firefly Music Fest has been one of the most laid-back festivals for me. Then, one of the guys proceeded to tell me the sole aggressive experience he's encountered during all five years of attending Firefly. Someone actually threw a cup of pee on him, which ended up in the fool being physically thrown out by my new guy friend. How wild is that?!

6. Scots Do It Best: Franz Ferdinand was one of the OG bands at the festival, and the Scottish lads proved why they've remained so strong in the game since their debut in 2004. They ran through classic tunes with ease with an air of no frills rock that was so enjoyable. And you can beat hearing "Take Me Out" live!

7. Friends 4Ever: One of my co-workers and I had a special bonding moment when he presented me with a friendship bracelet! It's a gift that I'll cherish forever (or until it accidentally falls off my wrist). 8. White Boy With the Dance Moves: Lil Dicky is one of the most hilarious rappers out right now, and he took his performance up a notch by including a sexy striptease! The Pennslyvania native grinded, twerked and shimmied on one of his female fans, who was probably cringing and freaking out at the same time.

9. Let's Go Crazy!: Towards the end of the night, social media manager Brooke Bunce and I wandered to the Treehouse Stage where we stumbled upon member of Franz Ferdinand getting their DJ on. The secluded area transformed into a freeing dance party that was so fun to witness. 10. Showing '90s Pop Love: This moment actually happened on Thursday, but it was way too cute not to highlight it! During Maggie Rogers' performance, she was joined by her friend Fletcher on stage for a breezy cover of Spice Girls' "Wannabe."

.@findingfletcher just joined her school classmate @maggierogers on stage for an adorable cover of Spice Girls' "Wannabee" 🙌🏽#Firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/VA0aThkgvI — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 15, 2017