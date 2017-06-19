Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

1. Some Good 'Ol Rock: Bleachers set up the breezy vibes of the afternoon thanks to their feel-good tunes that had the entire crowd singing along. Frontman Jack Antonoff displayed a goofy charm while performing songs like "You're Still a Mystery," "Rollercoaster" and "I Wanna Get Better."

2. It's Lit!: Waka Flocka knew exactly how to get the teen and college kids turned up during his set at the Backyard Stage! Songs like "No Hands" and "Hard in the Paint" will do just the trick! 3. The Most Adorable Moment: During Fuse's backstage interviews, we were joined by the best companions anyone could ask for: puppies! It was very cute seeing artists cuddle up to them. 4. Bringing The Jams: Snakehips have become a festival staple for a reason! The U.K. electronic music duo found the perfect formula of mixing their own stellar tracks with some of the hottest party records in the world.

5. A Fan Encounter (Kind Of): As Brooke and I were finding a fun spot to take our signature festival photo, a lovely girl (also named Brooke) came up to us and said she recognized us from Snapchat!

6. Feed Me: I unexpectedly had the best meal during my whole time at Firefly yesterday, and it was courtesy of Nashville, Tenn.'s Wise Burger. The hash brown-stuffed double burger with duck fat fries was almost a sinful combination!

Festivals are all about living your best life! Currently munching on a double burger & duck fat fries w spicy curry ketchup 🙌🏽#firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/ZIeAJ6xi5z — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 18, 2017

7. Let's Take a Break: Music festivals really do take a lot of energy out of you, so it was nice (and much-needed) to take a breather with the calming vibes of The Shins. And hearing "New Slang" live for the first time was a bonus

8. A Neon Mad House: Dillon Francis wrapped up this year's Firefly in the coolest way possible! His wild mix of house, dance, EDM, techno, hip-hop and reggae had everyone dancing and throwing their glow sticks high in the air. It was the most vibrant way to end a great festival.

AND THATS A MUTHA EFFING WRAP FOR #FIREFLY2017!!! I got a handful more articles about the fest coming so look out for them on @fusetv tmr 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/HcotI4oQWY — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 19, 2017