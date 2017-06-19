With approximately 90,000 people from all over the country attending Firefly Music Fest 2017, there was definitely going to be a handful of missing items throughout the 4-day weekend. Just like last year, we at Fuse wanted to help those who are freaking out over losing a brand-new iPhone 7 Plus or the wallet your great-aunt gave you for Christmas two years ago.

The awesome crew at Firefly's Lost & Found area had everything organized clearly, making it easy to spot and find the frazzled festival-goers' valuables. Browse through below to check out all the things that we raked up while rumbling through the bin and click here to see if your item was found on Firefly's official website. (Note: the list only includes photos of items taken at press time. There may still be more things being returned to the Lost & Found).