Foo Fighters are returning to the music scene in a major way. The long-running rock act announced that their new album Concrete and Gold will be released in September and be accompanied by not only a tour, but their very own festival.

First up, the album sounds the group's most ambitious effort to date. Power-pop producer Greg Kurstin (known for his work with a slew of stars like Adele, Pink, and Tegan and Sara) is helming the record. Dave Grohl said in a statement:

"I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement…Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that. Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition. So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer."



The album drops on Sept. 15 and is previewed by the song "Run," which was surprise released on June 1.