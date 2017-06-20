Foo Fighters are returning to the music scene in a major way. The long-running rock act announced that their new album Concrete and Gold will be released in September and be accompanied by not only a tour, but their very own festival.
First up, the album sounds the group's most ambitious effort to date. Power-pop producer Greg Kurstin (known for his work with a slew of stars like Adele, Pink, and Tegan and Sara) is helming the record. Dave Grohl said in a statement:
"I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement…Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that. Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition. So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer."
The album drops on Sept. 15 and is previewed by the song "Run," which was surprise released on June 1.
Foo Fighters are also preparing a self-curated festival that will take place on Oct. 7 in San Bernardino, Calif. Named Cal Jam 17, the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, Japandroids, and many more will play the fest that will offer some incredible experiences like camping, carnival rides, a water park and a mobile recording studio (!?!) among other attractions. Variety points out that the festival's name likely is an homage to the '70s festival California Jam that included headliners like Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, an d Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
While we wait for Concrete and Gold and Cal Jam 17, take it way back to a classic interview with Fuse and the Foos at Lollapalooza 2011:
