Surprise! Foo Fighters just released a video out of nowhere for their brand new single, "Run." Frontman Dave Grohl is behind the directorial duties, where he and his elderly bandmates throw a rager in a nursing home.
The intensity of "Run," well, runs high thanks to Foo Fighters' sharp guitar riffs, pounding percussion and Grohl's gnarly voice on the hook. "In another perfect life / In another perfect light / We run," he shouts. But the best part of the video happens when actress Missi Pyle (who plays the frazzled Nurse Ratched-esque character) and her co-workers tries to control the rowdy older folks. But the dance number at the very end is the kicker!
"Run" is Foo Fighters' first taste of new music since their 2015 EP Saint Cecilia. Just a few weeks ago, they premiered "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" song live at San Francisco's Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert. We also learned back in January that the band have been working on the follow-up to 2014's Sonic Highways after breaking their 19-month U.S. concert hiatus.
Once you pick up your jaw off the floor in shock/excitement, watch Dave Grohl talk to Fuse about baby poop in this classic interview:
User Comments