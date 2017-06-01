Surprise! Foo Fighters just released a video out of nowhere for their brand new single, "Run." Frontman Dave Grohl is behind the directorial duties, where he and his elderly bandmates throw a rager in a nursing home.

The intensity of "Run," well, runs high thanks to Foo Fighters' sharp guitar riffs, pounding percussion and Grohl's gnarly voice on the hook. "In another perfect life / In another perfect light / We run," he shouts. But the best part of the video happens when actress Missi Pyle (who plays the frazzled Nurse Ratched-esque character) and her co-workers tries to control the rowdy older folks. But the dance number at the very end is the kicker!