“There was no Plan B,” venue co-owner Seth Hurwitz tells Billboard . “It was always just the Foos. I texted Dave some photos of the venue after we started building it and asked him ‘Who else should open it?’ He said ‘Nobody.’ That was the end of it.”

The owners of Washington, D.C.'s beloved 9:30 Club are opening a new concert hall, and they've tapped Foo Fighters to christen it. The Anthem, which holds between 2,500 and 6,000 concertgoers, will open on Oct. 12, Virginia native Dave Grohl standing front and center. It'll be housed at the Wharf, a new multibillion development featuring a cobblestone promenade set on the capital's southwestern waterfront, opening this fall.

Grohl tells the magazine the Anthem "is set to become the number one venue in America, I shit you not." He goes on:

"It has the illusion of a stadium, but the intimacy of a nightclub. It's perfect. ... From a production standpoint it's got everything an arena touring band would need, but offers a tighter vibe with an audience than those bigger rooms. Every vantage point is the best seat in the house. I mean, they really put a lot of thought into the audience perspective. Doesn't matter where you are: on the floor, in a balcony, at the bar, you're going to feel close to the band."

Billboard says there'll be "glass windows that look out onto a stunning view of the Potomac River."

Foo Fighters recently made a surprise return with "Run," their first single since 2015, with a video featuring Grohl & Co. as geezers wilding out in the nursing home.

