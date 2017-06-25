Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we're honoring Alaska (a.k.a. Alaska Thunderfuck), who's the latest drag queen proving that forging your own path and going against convention can be all the more rewarding.
While RuPaul's Drag Race is a cultural phenomenon today, its earliest seasons were not nearly as popular or boundary-pushing as this year's season that included superstar guest appearances and important discussions on the Pulse nightclub shooting, transgender discrimination and Russia's anti-LGBTQ treatments. The contestants themselves have also evolved with the show as queer people continue to be more visible and loud in society. Alaska is a true representation of this with the Drag Race Season 5 runner-up eventually blossoming into her totally bizarre self to win the second edition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
While she was certainly a standout stunner when she made her television debut, Alaska is the reigning All Stars champion because she pushed forth a new-age initiative for drag queens and queer people in general to continue to be their true selves no matter what. We saw Alaska's funny side (who could forget her homage to Lil Pound Cake?), ambitious side (her speech for why she wanted to continue RuPaul's legacy was inspiring) and even her ugly side (when she was potentially up for elimination before the finale we saw a frustrated, almost childish side to the star). Yet it all made her the more real and further justified her strong following. Being great at drag—or whatever your calling may be—wasn't enough for Alaska to snatch the crown. It was when she truly opened herself up to get really creative (and, lots of times, really f-cking weird) to win.
Alaska has continued to be one of Drag Race's most visible drag queens. She hung out with Lady Gaga with her spot-on Joanne impression, appeared in Little Mix's "Power" music video, has landed endorsement deals and created a slew of personalized merch that fans are clamoring to get. And she's done it all with her own twisted style of drag that proves why she isn't just a drag superstar, but a true all star. As seen by the most recent winners of Drag Race—we won't give out any spoilers from the Season 9 finale—Alaska is speaking to a larger representation of queer people flying their true colors proudly…and finding all the more success while doing so.
Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History
Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by spotlighting the musicians, actors, comedians, athletes and more who we think are the faces of future LGBTQ history
