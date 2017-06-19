"I am gay," can be some of the most empowering or some of the scariest words a LGBTQ person can say out loud and Kenworthy did so with a high-profile ESPN Magazine cover story . Before the story published, the athlete took to his own social media to share his thoughts and reflections in his own words. "For most of my life I’ve dreaded the day that people would find out I was gay," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Now, I couldn’t be more excited to tell you all the truth. Whether you've suspected it all along or it's a complete shock, it’s important for me to be open and honest with you all. Y’all have supported me through a lot of my highs and lows and I hope you'll stay by my side as I make this transformation into th5jme genuine me—the me that I’ve always really been."

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we're honoring Gus Kenworthy, the Olympic medal–winning freestyle skier who is noted as being the first action-sports star to come out. And less than two years later, now acts as a shining mentor to anyone questioning their sexuality.

Since his coming out, the Telluride, Col. native has been open and genuine in navigating life as a newly out gay man. Gus has become a major advocate of LGBTQ rights (most recently becoming one of the faces of MeUndie's Pride Month campaign) and other vulnerable populations (he raised money for friend Miley Cyrus' LGBTQ-focused Happy Hippie Foundation when he competed on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud), along with his constant support of animal rights (one of his earliest media moments was when he and ex-boyfriend Robin Macdonald brought attention to the stray dog population at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia).

At the end of 2016, the 25-year-old and current boyfriend Matt Wilkas posed on the cover of Out Magazine's Love issue. The interview was a candid conversation about the two meeting at inconvenient times in their lives (Kenworthy was in the closet, Wilkas was getting over a past relationship) and the journey they had to saying "I love you" out loud. The athlete is particularly candid about him being new to the gay community and how little experience he has with guys.

From "I am gay" to "I love you," Kenworthy's journey has been documented in magazine interviews and social media, and is hallmarked by positivity and openness. Anyone struggling or questioning their identity—Gus shared that he was even suicidal one point over his sexuality—can see the skier as a real-life example that it does get better and there is love and light to find with one's true self. In the sports world where there are very few openly gay athletes, Kenworthy's story is all the more important for all to see as a healthy, happy and growingly successful gay person.

