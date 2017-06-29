Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we are honoring Jim Parsons, who has been making us embrace our inner geeks for over a decade. The Houston, Texas native fell in love with acting when he was a young kid, where he enjoyed sitcoms like Three's Company, Family Ties and The Cosby Show. He continued to follow his passion by participating in school plays and later studied classical theater during graduate school. Parsons' first Hollywood role was NBC's comedy-drama Ed. The actor later starred in shows and movies like Garden State, CBS legal drama Judging Amy and Heights before getting his big break in a particular CBS sitcom.

Parsons became a household name as quirky physicist Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, which premiered on Sept. 24, 2007. He's now one of the highest-paid actors on television, making a reported $1 million per episode on a show that has a record-setting syndication deals. Despite the actor being in his early 30s when he scored the role, he proved that success can happen at any age—and it's perfectly fine. He has received a whopping 14 awards for his portrayal in The Big Bang Theory, with four of those being Emmy Awards. As his popularity began to rise, Parsons later snagged more movie roles, playing Oh in 2015's Home alongside Rihanna and Paul Stafford in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. He soon branched out into other aspects of the industry, co-founding That's Wonderful Productions with his partner of 14 years art, director Todd Spiewak. The couple got married back in May. The Big Bang Theory is currently in its 10th season, and Parsons decided to expand the franchise into something even bigger. He came up with the idea for a spinoff, which is now a prequel titled Young Sheldon. "It's like an origin story. I was trying to come up with an idea for a show, and we had this idea about my little nephew, who is really smart, down in Texas," he told Andy Cohen. My family is pretty average—no offense to them, but they're very normal, and he's very smart. One thing led to another and I thought, 'This could be Sheldon.'"