Andrew Benge/Redferns

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we're talking about Laura Jane Grace, frontwoman of Against Me!, who debuted in 2002 and soared to a new career chart high when 2014's coming-out album Transgender Dysphoria Blues hit No. 23 on the Billboard 100. The confessional, intense record also garnered the attention of a far broader spectrum of listeners than the punk act had ever seen.

The record was preceded by the landmark Rolling Stone profile "The Secret Life of Transgender Rocker Tom Gabel" in May 2012. Grace told the magazine, "Right now, I'm in this awkward transition period. I look like a dude and feel like a dude, and it sucks. But eventually I'll flip, and I'll present as female."

Fast forward three years later, and she was singing in Miley Cyrus' backyard with the Hannah Montana star and Joan Jett, filming a session for Happy Hippie, Cyrus' nonprofit working to "fight the injustices faced by homeless youth, LGBT youth and other vulnerable populations":

Speaking again with Rolling Stone, shortly after Trump took office, Grace suggested "fuck off" as her personal message to the President, laughing before adding:

"No, a personal message to Trump...I don't even know where to begin. He seems so unrelatable. The simplistic idea of saying, 'Oh, everyone deserves equal rights and equal protections'...I don't even know. I just wish this wasn't a reality."

Less than a year earlier, she burned her birth certificate at a North Carolina concert, protesting the state's newly passed bathroom law targeting transgender individuals. "Goodbye, gender," she said, smiling and waving at the flaming paper.

Grace, who has a 7-year-old daughter, published the harrowing, healing Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout last fall. The title itself isn't an endorsement for the word, she told interviewers:

The memoir goes from Tom Gabel's itinerant childhood through Against Me!'s touring-heavy ascendancy through the music business up to Laura no longer being able to live in hiding, fatally burdened by her gender dysphoria. Much of the book is told in painful journal pages taken directly from years of struggling to manage life from within a success-fluctuant band and an identity-consuming secret.

Late 2016 also saw another Against Me! record, Shape Shift with Me, the group's seventh. It's sensational on its own merits, but also lovable for bringing Grace out for a new round of press. No matter who she's speaking with or writing to, at length or not, she's candid and generous with sharing herself, her transition and her development as an artist and activist, identities she's inhabited all the way back to her teens as an anarchist headbanger.

Earlier this year, Against Me! opened for Green Day's Revolution Radio arena tour. This fall they'll headline their own two-month jaunt across North America, wrapping in their hometown of Gainseville, Fla. at The Fest 16, the latest incarnation of the United States' crown jewel of punk festivals. 

And just in case that's not full circle–y enough, they're playing their entire debut album, Against Me! Is Reinventing Axl Rose. Get the Guinness ready.

Tune in to Fuse and come back to Fuse.tv every day for profiles, videos, galleries and more on the individuals around the world who are creating Future LGBTQ History. Join the conversation with #FutureHistory and find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by spotlighting the musicians, actors, comedians, athletes and more who we think are the faces of future LGBTQ history

June 9, 2017
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Troye Sivan performs at SweeTARTS and Troye Sivan kick off their new 'Follow Your Tart' campaign wi

June 1: Troye Sivan

"From the very start of his music career, Troye Sivan has been an out, loud and proud singer, thanks to growing up on YouTube. The Australian YouTuber-turned-singer uses same-sex pronouns but sings and writes about topics and experiences in a way that is so universal that anyone can relate..." 

READ OUR FULL TROYE SIVAN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Actress Sarah Paulson attends NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" FYC event at The Television Acad

June 2: Sarah Paulson

“The actress made her mark as medium Billie Dean Howard in 2011's American Horror Story: Murder House, the first season in the classic FX horror anthology series…She's become notorious for surviving every season as she turned into an AHS series regular. Without her, the show would not be able to carry on as strongly as it as thus far..."

READ OUR FULL SARAH PAULSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 20: Singer Trey Pearson performs at Charlotte Pride on August 20, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 3: Trey Pearson

"He's being asked to play more LGBTQ pride festivals than Christian music ones nowadays, although he says is relationship with God and the church is healthy, if not uncritical. A blog post on his website highlights the hashtag #faithfullyLGBT, encouraging belief and authentic living to proceed hand in hand. 'I truly believe we are hurting people by the toxic theology of condemning same sex relationships, and I believe we have a chance to change this...'"

READ OUR FULL TREY PEARSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sydney "Syd" Bennett of The Internet performs at Scala on April 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdo

June 4: Syd

"It was through The Internet that Syd made waves for not only her ethereal, synth-laced sounds, but also for her quiet confidence as an openly gay frontwoman in a traditionally hypermasculine space. After coming out via the band's 'Cocaine' video, the songstress remained ever self-assured in her own identity, refusing to be defined as anything or anyone but herself..."

READ OUR FULL SYD SPOTLIGHT

more »

Venla Shalin/Redferns

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: Actor Colton Haynes wearing clothing designed by Billy Reid poses backstage at Billy Reid - New York

June 5: Colton Haynes

"Yet since becoming loud and proud, Colton Haynes has been a beacon of love and light while being more outspoken about his experiences than ever. Last Pride Month, Haynes began opening up about how he felt his sexuality might have been the reason his father committed suicide and that he was told to be straight if he wanted a Hollywood career..."

READ OUR FULL COLTON HAYNES SPOTLIGHT

more »

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For Billy Reid

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends Beautycon Festival NYC 2017 - Portraits at Brooklyn C

June 6: Lauren Jauregui

"Yet what makes [Jauregui] so special is that she completely owns who she is, no matter what anyone else may think. In the wake of the intense election season last fall, Jauregui wrote an open letter to Donald Trump voters where she came out as bisexual and also stood up for her fellow Cuban-Americans..."

READ OUR FULL LAUREN JAUREGUI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon

Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on September 28,

June 7: Kate McKinnon

"In 2012, McKinnon became the first openly gay woman to join Saturday Night Live's cast. She's one of the crown jewels among an increasingly sharp and magnetic cast, one that just delivered SNL's most-watched season in 23 years..."

READ OUR FULL KATE MCKINNON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

June 8: Tegan and Sara

"But as their star continues to rise, Tegan and Sara continue to be a necessary and important voice for LGBTQ people's representation in mainstream media. Last year's Love You to Death album was arguably their most anticipated yet with its lead single 'Boyfriend' being an undeniable anthem that specifically talked to a queer experience..."

READ OUR FULL TEGAN AND SARA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Pamela Littky

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: iLoveMakonnen attends the record release party for "Drink More Water 6" at No Vacancy on March 2

June 9: iLoveMakonnen

"But it wasn't until January 20 of this year that Makonnen opened up and disclosed his identity to the world. The rapper used Twitter to liberate himself and imply he was stepping out with a few tweets alluding to him eventually confirming he was gay. He later expressed to the Willamette Week that his decision to move to Portland, Oregon, gave him the courage to embrace his sexuality..."

READ OUR FULL ILOVEMAKONNEN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Tags: 