Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Fuse has been celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. To wrap things up, we're commemorating Olly Alexander, the vitally outspoken 25-year-old actor and frontman of the English synthpop band Years & Years.

Born in Sheffield, England, Alexander has been an avid musician and actor since childhood. His band formed in 2010 and, solely through EPs, won the BBC Sound of 2015 honor—six months before they even dropped their debut (and so far only) album, Communion. In addition to singing for a beloved group, he's acted in films like Gulliver's Travels, Great Expectations and Enter the Void, plus TV series Penny Dreadful and Skins. In 2013 he did the play Peter and Alice with acting heavyweights Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw. Two years later he headlined the indie Funny Bunny, which he also co-wrote.

Just as high on Olly Alexander's list of accomplishments is his endless stream of vociferous real-talk about sexuality, privilege, mental health, bullying, sex education and safety, HIV testing—on and on, and on and on some more.

"As young as 10 I started fancying boys," he told the Evening Standard this past March. "It’s a common experience but I just wished I wasn’t gay up until the age of 18 or 19.” Speaking about what came afterward, he wrote on Facebook:

"I like having sex, being able to assert myself and talk about my sexuality is an empowering thing for me. It’s a difficult road from shame to acceptance and part of making that journey easier is owning and embracing it all."

Striking down negative perceptions and prejudices are elemental goals for Alexander. In last June's brilliant "Worship" video, he strips down, dances super-sexy and comes thisclose to making out with several men. "I want to stare down fear and intolerance with the queer eyes in my queer face," he commented on the visual. "I want to try to not be afraid. ...  I know that I’m not going to be quiet about it." Playing Glastonbury with Years & Years that same month, he told his crowd, "I would like to ask you to join me, on Pride weekend, and say 'No thank you, fear.' To literally shove a rainbow in fear's face."

Alexander advocates for specifics like more overt gay sexuality in music, and for same-sex pronouns to flourish, and for the idea of "shoving [homosexuality] in your face" to be equivalent with "the way that lots of straight pop stars get to assert their sexuality." He takes care to get so generously, humanly deep with his comments, and recognizes he's a white man in a white man's world, and that oppression is an intersectional disease. "There’s a huge bias and there’s still a lot of micro-aggression and discrimination, structural discrimination, against LGBTQ people," he told Vogue last fall. "We still mainly have male white artists who are representing an incredibly diverse community."

He continued:

"When we have most of the successful LGBTQ artists being white men, we tend to prioritize that narrative over trans people of color or bisexual women or men or lesbian women, and I think there’s a danger when we lift one part of the community up and we silence another part of the community, and we need to encourage the other voices to be heard. ... Within a minority community, the privileged few, which are the white men, tend to rise to the top. If we just continue to repeat that narrative, it will damage a very diverse community."

Olly Alexander speaks on mental health in a similarly nuanced and vociferous manner, not in a welcome-but-kinda-facile "it's okay to talk about it" fashion. He's quick to scrutinize the paucity of resources and attention given to such a critical part of a healthy life, one so many struggle with. "The biggest killer of men under 45 in the U.K. is suicide," he once informed The Independent. "That’s a mind blowing statistic. And I just don’t know if people are aware of that."

He'll get into the nitty-gritty of therapy with you, too. “[Cognitive behavioral therapy] is really helpful if you have a panic disorder or anxiety, which I was definitely experiencing at one stage," he said in a Guardian profile. "CBT does really help you try and relearn ways in which you can deal with those moments of panic or crisis.”

No matter how intelligent or constant or fearless Olly Alexander's commentary is, he knows he's one piece in a huge societal puzzle, telling Digital Spy in 2015:

"I get asked, 'How do you feel being a spokesperson for gay issues?', and what I've come to think is I can't speak for all gay people, because there are so many different issues, and experiences, and different shapes and sizes. But I can speak for myself, and that is what I'm doing if I'm going to be writing songs and giving interviews, I want to be able to speak about something I care about. ... I also believe if you want the world to change, or you want to see social change, you have to be an embodiment of it, so I am 100 percent for pushing equality and equal rights always. I guess that is as much part of the agenda as the music is really, because it's just who I am."

Get all Fuse's Future LGBTQ History profiles, videos and more right here. It's not too late to join the conversation, either, with #FutureHistory, or to tune in on this final day of Pride Month—locate Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by spotlighting the musicians, actors, comedians, athletes and more who we think are the faces of future LGBTQ history

June 30, 2017
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Troye Sivan performs at SweeTARTS and Troye Sivan kick off their new 'Follow Your Tart' campaign wi

June 1: Troye Sivan

"From the very start of his music career, Troye Sivan has been an out, loud and proud singer, thanks to growing up on YouTube. The Australian YouTuber-turned-singer uses same-sex pronouns but sings and writes about topics and experiences in a way that is so universal that anyone can relate..." 

READ OUR FULL TROYE SIVAN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Actress Sarah Paulson attends NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" FYC event at The Television Acad

June 2: Sarah Paulson

“The actress made her mark as medium Billie Dean Howard in 2011's American Horror Story: Murder House, the first season in the classic FX horror anthology series…She's become notorious for surviving every season as she turned into an AHS series regular. Without her, the show would not be able to carry on as strongly as it as thus far..."

READ OUR FULL SARAH PAULSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 20: Singer Trey Pearson performs at Charlotte Pride on August 20, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 3: Trey Pearson

"He's being asked to play more LGBTQ pride festivals than Christian music ones nowadays, although he says is relationship with God and the church is healthy, if not uncritical. A blog post on his website highlights the hashtag #faithfullyLGBT, encouraging belief and authentic living to proceed hand in hand. 'I truly believe we are hurting people by the toxic theology of condemning same sex relationships, and I believe we have a chance to change this...'"

READ OUR FULL TREY PEARSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sydney "Syd" Bennett of The Internet performs at Scala on April 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdo

June 4: Syd

"It was through The Internet that Syd made waves for not only her ethereal, synth-laced sounds, but also for her quiet confidence as an openly gay frontwoman in a traditionally hypermasculine space. After coming out via the band's 'Cocaine' video, the songstress remained ever self-assured in her own identity, refusing to be defined as anything or anyone but herself..."

READ OUR FULL SYD SPOTLIGHT

more »

Venla Shalin/Redferns

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: Actor Colton Haynes wearing clothing designed by Billy Reid poses backstage at Billy Reid - New York

June 5: Colton Haynes

"Yet since becoming loud and proud, Colton Haynes has been a beacon of love and light while being more outspoken about his experiences than ever. Last Pride Month, Haynes began opening up about how he felt his sexuality might have been the reason his father committed suicide and that he was told to be straight if he wanted a Hollywood career..."

READ OUR FULL COLTON HAYNES SPOTLIGHT

more »

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For Billy Reid

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends Beautycon Festival NYC 2017 - Portraits at Brooklyn C

June 6: Lauren Jauregui

"Yet what makes [Jauregui] so special is that she completely owns who she is, no matter what anyone else may think. In the wake of the intense election season last fall, Jauregui wrote an open letter to Donald Trump voters where she came out as bisexual and also stood up for her fellow Cuban-Americans..."

READ OUR FULL LAUREN JAUREGUI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon

Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on September 28,

June 7: Kate McKinnon

"In 2012, McKinnon became the first openly gay woman to join Saturday Night Live's cast. She's one of the crown jewels among an increasingly sharp and magnetic cast, one that just delivered SNL's most-watched season in 23 years..."

READ OUR FULL KATE MCKINNON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

June 8: Tegan and Sara

"But as their star continues to rise, Tegan and Sara continue to be a necessary and important voice for LGBTQ people's representation in mainstream media. Last year's Love You to Death album was arguably their most anticipated yet with its lead single 'Boyfriend' being an undeniable anthem that specifically talked to a queer experience..."

READ OUR FULL TEGAN AND SARA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Pamela Littky

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: iLoveMakonnen attends the record release party for "Drink More Water 6" at No Vacancy on March 2

June 9: iLoveMakonnen

"But it wasn't until January 20 of this year that Makonnen opened up and disclosed his identity to the world. The rapper used Twitter to liberate himself and imply he was stepping out with a few tweets alluding to him eventually confirming he was gay. He later expressed to the Willamette Week that his decision to move to Portland, Oregon, gave him the courage to embrace his sexuality..."

READ OUR FULL ILOVEMAKONNEN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Actor Elliot Fletcher attends the MTV "Transformation" Premiere Screening and Panel at Los An

June 10: Elliot Fletcher

"The 20-year-old was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif. and caught positive attention across the country when he came out as transgender to his parents (who were also actors) Julia Fletcher and John DeMita in 2013..."

READ OUR FULL ELLIOT FLETCHER SPOTLIGHT

more »

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MTV

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Laura Jane Grace of musical guest Against Me! performs on November 16, 2016.

June 11: Laura Jane Grace

"[The singer] debuted in 2002 and soared to a new career chart high when 2014's coming-out album Transgender Dysphoria Blues hit No. 23 on the Billboard 100. The confessional, intense record also garnered the attention of a far broader spectrum of listeners than the punk act had ever seen..."

READ OUR FULL LAURA JANE GRACE SPOTLIGHT

more »

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Lynn Gunn of PVRIS performs during the Wintour Is Coming Tour at United Center on March 12, 20

June 12: Lynn Gunn

"But as a queer woman, the singer is becoming a rare example of a gay person in music for fans and others to relate to and share their stories with—something Gunn never had growing up..."

READ OUR FULL LYNN GUNN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: TV personality Jazz Jennings speaks onstage at WE Day California 2016 at The Forum on April 7, 201

June 13: Jazz Jennings

"Prior to growing into a heartwarming and funny YouTube star, the Florida native became known as the youngest documented person in history to come out as transgender at age 5. In her book Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen (released last June), Jennings explains that when her mother Jeanette was pregnant, she thought she was having a girl..."

READ OUR FULL JAZZ JENNINGS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

June 14: Cakes da Killa

"Cakes went on to release his critically acclaimed, debut full-length album Hedonism in late 2016, marking a huge moment in his career that continued to showcase himself in his authentic, true light, while collaborating with artists of all walks of life and sexualities like Mykki Blanco, Rye Rye, Peaches and many more..."

READ OUR FULL CAKES DA KILLA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Executive producer Greg Berlanti arrives at The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los

June 15: Greg Berlanti

"Berlanti's first job was being a writer and co-executive producer on Dawson's Creek; not too shabby. Fast-forward to 2017, just for a sec, and he's got NBC's Blindspot, The CW's buzzy Archie rework Riverdale, and the same network's four beloved, Berlanti-created DC superhero shows..."

READ OUR FULL GREG BERLANTI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Cartoon Network Excecutive Portraits, 26363_001

June 16: Rebecca Sugar

"The Maryland native is well known and respected for making cartoon history. In 2012, she brought the Emmy-nominated Steven Universe to life, ultimately becoming the first woman to create a series for Cartoon Network..."

READ OUR FULL REBECCA SUGAR SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jeremy Freeman

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Wrestler Darren Young attends the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Waldorf=Astoria on May 14, 20

June 17: Darren Young

"In an unassuming airport paparazzi chat in August 2013, en route to the SummerSlam pay-per-view event, Young gave a compellingly low-key coming-out announcement. As the cameraman asked Young about whether a gay wrestler would succeed in the WWE, a big smile spread across his face and he answered, 'Absolutely...'"

READ OUR FULL DARREN YOUNG SPOTLIGHT

more »

Michael Stewart/WireImage

ASPEN, CO - JANUARY 23: Bianca Del Rio attends the Logo New Now Next Honors From Aspen Gay Ski Week on January 23, 2016 in A

June 18: Bianca Del Rio

"Bianca Del Rio was an instant standout in Season 6 of Drag Race with the insult comic winning over fans with her tough attitude and pristinely executed work, and eventually becoming the series' first Hispanic winner..."

READ OUR FULL BIANCA DEL RIO SPOTLIGHT

more »

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 25: Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winte

June 19: Gus Kenworthy

"'I am gay' can be some of the most empowering or some of the scariest words a LGBTQ person can say out loud, and Kenworthy did so with a high-profile ESPN Magazine cover story..."

READ OUR FULL GUS KENWORTHY SPOTLIGHT

more »

Harry How/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Actor Robin Taylor attends the after party for the "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812" o

June 20: Robin Lord Taylor

"'That was sort of my human link to [Penguin], the fact that Oswald was bullied and treated like he was different and less than his peers..."

READ OUR FULL ROBIN LORD TAYLOR SPOTLIGHT

more »

Noam Galai/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actress Asia Kate Dillon poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine

June 21: Asia Kate Dillon

"Dillon continued to quickly rise in Hollywood as they scored a role in Season 2 of Showtime's popular drama, Billions. They play Taylor Amber Mason, a non-binary analyst at Axe Capital. The actor made history as being cast as the first gender non-binary character in a major television show..."

READ OUR FULL ASIA KATE DILLON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Actor Tituss Burgess attends Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" FYC @ UCB at UCB Sunset Theate

June 22: Tituss Burgess

"After scoring roles in television series like The Battery's Down, 30 Rock and Royal Pains, Burgess went on to become the main co-star in Tina Fey's 11-time Emmy-nominated sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alongside Ellie Kemper in the title role..."

READ OUR FULL TITUSS BURGESS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Rich Fury/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Big Freedia arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017

June 23: Big Freedia

"Freedia's fortitude to do her own thing and not let others define her is why she's inspiring to so many. While Freedia doesn't identify as trans, she doesn't subscribe to gender norms and doesn't care which pronouns people use referring to her..."

READ OUR FULL BIG FREEDIA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Shane Dawson attendS BookCon 2015 at Javits Center on May 31, 2015 in New York City.

June 24: Shane Dawson

"As of press time, Dawson has raked up an impressive 9.8 million subscribers on his "shane" channel and 8 million on the 'ShaneDawsonTV' channel. Thanks to his witty personality and entertaining videos, he has been able to expand his brand far beyond YouTube..."

READ OUR FULL SHANE DAWSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 04: Alaska Thunderfuck performs onstage at the Larkin Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Ci

June 25: Alaska

"While she was certainly a standout stunner when she made her television debut, Alaska is the reigning All Stars champion because she pushed forth a new-age initiative for drag queens and queer people in general to continue to be their true selves no matter what..."

READ OUR FULL ALASKA SPOTLIGHT

more »

FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Actress Rowan Blanchard attends NYLON's Annual Young Hollywood May Issue Event at Avenue on May 2,

June 26: Rowan Blanchard

"A champion of equality, the 16-year-old actress/activist has written about intersectional feminism, gun violence and human rights as well as delved into more personal issues like self-esteem and how to stop over-apologizing..."

READ OUR FULL ROWAN BLANCHARD SPOTLIGHT

more »

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

June 27: Keiynan Lonsdale

"Just last month, the 25-year-old shared a personal message on Instagram where he casually and excitedly came out as bisexual. 'I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes),' he wrote..."

READ OUR FULL KEIYNAN LONSDALE SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

June 28: Young M.A

"With lyrics like 'I think I been gay since like the first grade / And shit, I been gettin' bitches since the third grade,' Young M.A wears her sexuality proudly—and, unlike almost any gay rapper operating on a public scale, gets deep into the actual particulars of her sex life..."

READ OUR FULL YOUNG M.A SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Jim Parsons

June 29: Jim Parsons

"Parsons became a household name as quirky physicist Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, which premiered on Sept. 24, 2007. He's now one of the highest-paid actors on television, making a reported $1 million per episode on a show that has a record-setting syndication deals..."

READ OUR FULL JIM PARSONS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Olly Alexander of 'Years And Years' performs on the Other Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury

June 30: Olly Alexander

"Striking down negative perceptions and prejudices are elemental goals for Alexander. In last June's brilliant 'Worship' video, he strips down, dances super-sexy and comes this close to making out with several men..."

READ OUR FULL OLLY ALEXANDER SPOTLIGHT

more »

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Tags: 