Rob Kim/Getty Images

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we are honoring Shane Dawson, one of YouTube's original stars who continues to make millions either smile or choke with laughter for almost a decade.

The 28-year-old hails from Long Beach, Calif. first made his YouTube channel, "ShaneDawsonTV," in 2008. It is filled with kooky videos like pranks, pop culture conspiracies and endless Lady Gaga spoofs. Dawson later launched the "Shane" channel, which also includes fun videos with clicky titles including "TASTING FAMOUS CHRISTMAS FOODS," "DONT MICROWAVE THIS STUFF" and "SCARIEST TORTURE DEVICES." Throughout his YouTube journey, he has befriended and collaborated with other YouTubers like Joey Graceffa, BrittaniLouiseTaylor, TheFineBros, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Oakley and Miranda Sings.

As of press time, Dawson has raked up an impressive 9.8 million subscribers on his "shane" channel and 8 million on the "ShaneDawsonTV" channel. Thanks to his witty personality and entertaining videos, he has been able to expand his brand far beyond YouTube. Since premiering his channels, Dawson has dabbled in music (his first single "SUPERLUV!" debuted in 2012), began the celebrity-filled Shane and Friends podcast in 2013 that's still going strong and released two memoirs.

I Hate Myselfie, a collection of Dawson's most embarrassing stories, was released in 2015 with It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays released the following year. The latter made it to the New York Times best-seller list. It's clear that Dawson isn't one to shy away from personal struggles, whether they are hilarious or heartbreaking. And around the time of his first book, he decided to make a very big and powerful leap.

On July 7, 2015, Dawson uploaded a YouTube video titled "I'm Bisexual." There, he explained to viewers that he has been confused about his sexuality:

"I'm making this video because I feel like it could help a lot of people. Over the last year, I have been extremely sexually confused. I mean, my whole life. But this last year is when it really hit me. I always wished that I was gay, that I was just 100 percent gay—for so many reasons. No. 1, that means I would know who I was. No. 2, it would be a lot easier for me to be accepted by people because I wear wigs and dresses on the internet and I'm feminine and all these things. It'd be so much easier to be just like, 'Yeah, I'm gay.' But I'm not. I'm not really gay and I can't sit here and say that I am because that's not real and that's not genuine. But I also can't sit here and say that I'm straight. This is something I've come to the conclusion through therapy and from being honest with myself. I am bisexual. I have said it out loud once before in therapy, and I have never really talked about it until now."

That blatant honesty that Shane Dawson still maintains two years later, combined with his passion for making people feel comfortable with their true selves, is one of the main reasons why he secures a place in the future of LGBTQ history.

Tune in to Fuse and come back to Fuse.tv every day for profiles, videos, galleries and more on the individuals around the world who are creating Future LGBTQ History. Join the conversation with #FutureHistory and find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by spotlighting the musicians, actors, comedians, athletes and more who we think are the faces of future LGBTQ history

June 23, 2017
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Troye Sivan performs at SweeTARTS and Troye Sivan kick off their new 'Follow Your Tart' campaign wi

June 1: Troye Sivan

"From the very start of his music career, Troye Sivan has been an out, loud and proud singer, thanks to growing up on YouTube. The Australian YouTuber-turned-singer uses same-sex pronouns but sings and writes about topics and experiences in a way that is so universal that anyone can relate..." 

READ OUR FULL TROYE SIVAN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Actress Sarah Paulson attends NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" FYC event at The Television Acad

June 2: Sarah Paulson

“The actress made her mark as medium Billie Dean Howard in 2011's American Horror Story: Murder House, the first season in the classic FX horror anthology series…She's become notorious for surviving every season as she turned into an AHS series regular. Without her, the show would not be able to carry on as strongly as it as thus far..."

READ OUR FULL SARAH PAULSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 20: Singer Trey Pearson performs at Charlotte Pride on August 20, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 3: Trey Pearson

"He's being asked to play more LGBTQ pride festivals than Christian music ones nowadays, although he says is relationship with God and the church is healthy, if not uncritical. A blog post on his website highlights the hashtag #faithfullyLGBT, encouraging belief and authentic living to proceed hand in hand. 'I truly believe we are hurting people by the toxic theology of condemning same sex relationships, and I believe we have a chance to change this...'"

READ OUR FULL TREY PEARSON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sydney "Syd" Bennett of The Internet performs at Scala on April 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdo

June 4: Syd

"It was through The Internet that Syd made waves for not only her ethereal, synth-laced sounds, but also for her quiet confidence as an openly gay frontwoman in a traditionally hypermasculine space. After coming out via the band's 'Cocaine' video, the songstress remained ever self-assured in her own identity, refusing to be defined as anything or anyone but herself..."

READ OUR FULL SYD SPOTLIGHT

more »

Venla Shalin/Redferns

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: Actor Colton Haynes wearing clothing designed by Billy Reid poses backstage at Billy Reid - New York

June 5: Colton Haynes

"Yet since becoming loud and proud, Colton Haynes has been a beacon of love and light while being more outspoken about his experiences than ever. Last Pride Month, Haynes began opening up about how he felt his sexuality might have been the reason his father committed suicide and that he was told to be straight if he wanted a Hollywood career..."

READ OUR FULL COLTON HAYNES SPOTLIGHT

more »

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For Billy Reid

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends Beautycon Festival NYC 2017 - Portraits at Brooklyn C

June 6: Lauren Jauregui

"Yet what makes [Jauregui] so special is that she completely owns who she is, no matter what anyone else may think. In the wake of the intense election season last fall, Jauregui wrote an open letter to Donald Trump voters where she came out as bisexual and also stood up for her fellow Cuban-Americans..."

READ OUR FULL LAUREN JAUREGUI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon

Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on September 28,

June 7: Kate McKinnon

"In 2012, McKinnon became the first openly gay woman to join Saturday Night Live's cast. She's one of the crown jewels among an increasingly sharp and magnetic cast, one that just delivered SNL's most-watched season in 23 years..."

READ OUR FULL KATE MCKINNON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

June 8: Tegan and Sara

"But as their star continues to rise, Tegan and Sara continue to be a necessary and important voice for LGBTQ people's representation in mainstream media. Last year's Love You to Death album was arguably their most anticipated yet with its lead single 'Boyfriend' being an undeniable anthem that specifically talked to a queer experience..."

READ OUR FULL TEGAN AND SARA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Pamela Littky

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: iLoveMakonnen attends the record release party for "Drink More Water 6" at No Vacancy on March 2

June 9: iLoveMakonnen

"But it wasn't until January 20 of this year that Makonnen opened up and disclosed his identity to the world. The rapper used Twitter to liberate himself and imply he was stepping out with a few tweets alluding to him eventually confirming he was gay. He later expressed to the Willamette Week that his decision to move to Portland, Oregon, gave him the courage to embrace his sexuality..."

READ OUR FULL ILOVEMAKONNEN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Actor Elliot Fletcher attends the MTV "Transformation" Premiere Screening and Panel at Los An

June 10: Elliot Fletcher

"The 20-year-old was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif. and caught positive attention across the country when he came out as transgender to his parents (who were also actors) Julia Fletcher and John DeMita in 2013..."

READ OUR FULL ELLIOT FLETCHER SPOTLIGHT

more »

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MTV

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Laura Jane Grace of musical guest Against Me! performs on November 16, 2016.

June 11: Laura Jane Grace

"[The singer] debuted in 2002 and soared to a new career chart high when 2014's coming-out album Transgender Dysphoria Blues hit No. 23 on the Billboard 100. The confessional, intense record also garnered the attention of a far broader spectrum of listeners than the punk act had ever seen..."

READ OUR FULL LAURA JANE GRACE SPOTLIGHT

more »

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Lynn Gunn of PVRIS performs during the Wintour Is Coming Tour at United Center on March 12, 20

June 12: Lynn Gunn

"But as a queer woman, the singer is becoming a rare example of a gay person in music for fans and others to relate to and share their stories with—something Gunn never had growing up..."

READ OUR FULL LYNN GUNN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: TV personality Jazz Jennings speaks onstage at WE Day California 2016 at The Forum on April 7, 201

June 13: Jazz Jennings

"Prior to growing into a heartwarming and funny YouTube star, the Florida native became known as the youngest documented person in history to come out as transgender at age 5. In her book Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen (released last June), Jennings explains that when her mother Jeanette was pregnant, she thought she was having a girl..."

READ OUR FULL JAZZ JENNINGS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

June 14: Cakes da Killa

"Cakes went on to release his critically acclaimed, debut full-length album Hedonism in late 2016, marking a huge moment in his career that continued to showcase himself in his authentic, true light, while collaborating with artists of all walks of life and sexualities like Mykki Blanco, Rye Rye, Peaches and many more..."

READ OUR FULL CAKES DA KILLA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Executive producer Greg Berlanti arrives at The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los

June 15: Greg Berlanti

"Berlanti's first job was being a writer and co-executive producer on Dawson's Creek; not too shabby. Fast-forward to 2017, just for a sec, and he's got NBC's Blindspot, The CW's buzzy Archie rework Riverdale, and the same network's four beloved, Berlanti-created DC superhero shows..."

READ OUR FULL GREG BERLANTI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Cartoon Network Excecutive Portraits, 26363_001

June 16: Rebecca Sugar

"The Maryland native is well known and respected for making cartoon history. In 2012, she brought the Emmy-nominated Steven Universe to life, ultimately becoming the first woman to create a series for Cartoon Network..."

READ OUR FULL REBECCA SUGAR SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jeremy Freeman

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Wrestler Darren Young attends the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Waldorf=Astoria on May 14, 20

June 17: Darren Young

"In an unassuming airport paparazzi chat in August 2013, en route to the SummerSlam pay-per-view event, Young gave a compellingly low-key coming-out announcement. As the cameraman asked Young about whether a gay wrestler would succeed in the WWE, a big smile spread across his face and he answered, 'Absolutely...'"

READ OUR FULL DARREN YOUNG SPOTLIGHT

more »

Michael Stewart/WireImage

ASPEN, CO - JANUARY 23: Bianca Del Rio attends the Logo New Now Next Honors From Aspen Gay Ski Week on January 23, 2016 in A

June 18: Bianca Del Rio

"Bianca Del Rio was an instant standout in Season 6 of Drag Race with the insult comic winning over fans with her tough attitude and pristinely executed work, and eventually becoming the series' first Hispanic winner..."

READ OUR FULL BIANCA DEL RIO SPOTLIGHT

more »

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 25: Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy poses for a portrait during the Team USA PyeongChang 2018 Winte

June 19: Gus Kenworthy

"'I am gay' can be some of the most empowering or some of the scariest words a LGBTQ person can say out loud, and Kenworthy did so with a high-profile ESPN Magazine cover story..."

READ OUR FULL GUS KENWORTHY SPOTLIGHT

more »

Harry How/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Actor Robin Taylor attends the after party for the "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812" o

June 20: Robin Lord Taylor

"'That was sort of my human link to [Penguin], the fact that Oswald was bullied and treated like he was different and less than his peers..."

READ OUR FULL ROBIN LORD TAYLOR SPOTLIGHT

more »

Noam Galai/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actress Asia Kate Dillon poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine

June 21: Asia Kate Dillon

"Dillon continued to quickly rise in Hollywood as they scored a role in Season 2 of Showtime's popular drama, Billions. They play Taylor Amber Mason, a non-binary analyst at Axe Capital. The actor made history as being cast as the first gender non-binary character in a major television show..."

READ OUR FULL ASIA KATE DILLON SPOTLIGHT

more »

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Actor Tituss Burgess attends Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" FYC @ UCB at UCB Sunset Theate

June 22: Tituss Burgess

"After scoring roles in television series like The Battery's Down, 30 Rock and Royal Pains, Burgess went on to become the main co-star in Tina Fey's 11-time Emmy-nominated sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alongside Ellie Kemper in the title role..."

READ OUR FULL TITUSS BURGESS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Rich Fury/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Big Freedia arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017

June 23: Big Freedia

"Freedia's fortitude to do her own thing and not let others define her is why she's inspiring to so many. While Freedia doesn't identify as trans, she doesn't subscribe to gender norms and doesn't care which pronouns people use referring to her..."

READ OUR FULL BIG FREEDIA SPOTLIGHT

more »

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Tags: 