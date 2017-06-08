One of K-pop's biggest and most creative superstars returns today to show the world even more sides of himself.

G-Dragon released his new EP titled Kwon Ji Yong, his first solo release in nearly four years, that's led by the harrowing new single "Untitled, 2014." The stark piano ballad reads like a letter to a past lover with the BIGBANG leader apologizing for his past actions, asking for forgiveness and the chance to see his ex again even if it's just one more time or in his dreams. Without any percussion or beat, the song is simply just GD and the piano making the single most comparable to Adele's emotional megahit "Someone Like You" that also only encompassed the two instruments.

Its accompanying video is also a no-frills affair with gorgeous, sunset-soaked projections soaring around the K-pop superstar as he delivers his honest confessions to keep the viewer focused on the song's meaning rather than be distracted by captivating visuals.