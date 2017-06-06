Disney and Pixar's Coco has been touted as a Mexico-set tale featuring an all-Hispanic voice-acting cast. Today comes news that Gabriel Iglesias—star, of course, of Fuse's Fluffy's Food Adventures—is on board to play the head clerk at the Department of Family Reunions in the supernatural Land of the Dead.
Iglesias has lent his voice to films like Disney's Cars spinoff Planes, last year's Norm of the North and the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village. He also recently did Magic Mike and its XXL sequel.
Pixar's previously announced Coco voices are Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Renée Victor and Ana Ofelia Murguia. Also joining the fun today are Benjamin Bratt, Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Bianca Araceli, Selene Luna and Octavio Solis.
Watch the first Coco trailer right here. The movie hits Nov. 22, following Cars 3 to create Pixar's second-ever two-films-in-the-same-year feat.
Fluffy's Food Adventures kicks off July 11 on Fuse at 10pm. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder, and check out the first episode of our digital series Fluffy Off the Menu, filmed in L.A.:
User Comments