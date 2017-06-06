Disney and Pixar's Coco has been touted as a Mexico-set tale featuring an all-Hispanic voice-acting cast. Today comes news that Gabriel Iglesias—star, of course, of Fuse's Fluffy's Food Adventures—is on board to play the head clerk at the Department of Family Reunions in the supernatural Land of the Dead.

Iglesias has lent his voice to films like Disney's Cars spinoff Planes, last year's Norm of the North and the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village. He also recently did Magic Mike and its XXL sequel.