Gerard Way teamed up with Spotify to make a playlist that embodies the vibe of Doom Patrol Vol. 1, the latest in his comic book series from DC Comics pop-up imprint, Young Animal. Sorry My Chemical Romance fans, the playlist doesn't include any jams from The Black Parade. But it does feature other notable rock acts.

The 14-track playlist includes songs like Pixies' "Tame," Iggy Pop 's "Dum Dum Boys," Judas Priest 's "Living After Midnight" and Pavement 's "Spit on a Stranger." You can either enjoy the banging tunes while reading the comics or while you're cruising in the car.

Way's Doom Patrol Vol. 1: Brick By Brick was released on June 6. The original Doom Patrol was written by Arnold Drake back in 1963. A press release describes the plot:

"Our entry point is Casey Brinke, a young E.M.T. on the graveyard shift to abstract enlightenment, with a past so odd that she’s not entirely sure what is real and what is not. Along with her partner, Sam Reynolds, the pair blaze a path through the city and its denizens, finding the only quiet that exists at 3 a.m. is the chaos of the brain. When the pair answer a hit-and-run call, they find themselves face to face with a familiar figure: Cliff Steele, a.k.a. Robotman."

Along with creating new comic books, Gerard Way also dropped two new songs—"Into the Cave We Wander" and "Pogi's Cavern"—as part of Record Store Day 2017. Both were co-written and recorded with My Chem guitarist Ray Toro. The release also came with a 32-page comic featuring an all-new three-page story by Way and Michael Allred. Next up, enjoy this interview where a platinum-haired Gerard Way chats about books and Star Wars with Fuse: