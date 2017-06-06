Remember when our lovely readers wrongly accused us of clickbait when we wrote about My Chemical Romance reuniting at a concert last month? Well it turns out we WERE on to something after all, so there! Gerard Way recently opened up about the possibility of an offiical MCR reunion.

“I wouldn’t count [a reunion] out, but at the same time everybody’s doing stuff in their lives now that they’re really enjoying," the artist told Billboard. He continued, "It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I’m happiest about right now is everybody’s relationships with each other are really strong. That’s more important than anything else to me.” So while a musical rekindling isn't official, at least fans can still hold on to a glimmer of hope.