Remember when our lovely readers wrongly accused us of clickbait when we wrote about My Chemical Romance reuniting at a concert last month? Well it turns out we WERE on to something after all, so there! Gerard Way recently opened up about the possibility of an offiical MCR reunion.
“I wouldn’t count [a reunion] out, but at the same time everybody’s doing stuff in their lives now that they’re really enjoying," the artist told Billboard. He continued, "It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I’m happiest about right now is everybody’s relationships with each other are really strong. That’s more important than anything else to me.” So while a musical rekindling isn't official, at least fans can still hold on to a glimmer of hope.
Way also discussed his return to the comic book world, as he is prepping the release of Doom Patrol Vol. 1: Brick By Brick on June 6 via his Young Animal imprint with DC. He is also planning to follow up to 2014's solo debut album Hesitant Alien. "I'm just about to seriously figure out my schedule in terms of how many weeks I'm writing comics and how many weeks I'm writing music," Way states. "There's a plan to put something out; I don't know when that'll come, but the process is starting."
MCR disbanded in 2013, with some of the members going on solo ventures. Ray Toro's debut album Remember The Laughter was released last November, while Frank Iero and the Patience are still going strong after their freak accident in October. Along with creating new comic books, Gerard Way also dropped two new songs as part of Record Store Day 2017.
Keep the emo nostalgia alive with this throwback video where My Chemical Romance chat about their breakout album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2004:
