Robert Pattinson is barely recognizable in the new trailer for Good Time, an upcoming crime drama that finds the actor racing for his life. He plays Constantine "Connie" Nikas, a scraggly-but-tough Queens kid who is desperately trying to get his mentally impaired brother out of jail on Rikers Island.

Ben Safdie plays Connie's bloodied brother Nick, with Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Blade Runner 2049) Buddy Duress and Taliah Webster also starring in the film. It is directed by Safdie and his real-life brother Josh, who scored a nod of approval from Martin Scorsese for their next movie.