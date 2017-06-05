Governors Ball 2017
Governors Ball 2017: 10 Best Performances, Ranked
From Lorde's witchy glory to Wu-Tang's display of legendary rap flows, these are the artists who we couldn't get enough of at Gov Ball
Mac DeMarco didn't let the rainy weather keep him from having a good time. The goofy crooner brought fans up onstage, drank a Miller Lite freely while plucking both acoustic and electric guitars and even stole a totem from the audience to wave around in the rest of the band's faces. At one point in the set, he placed an alien balloon in his place in front of the mic. But when it came down to it, Mac sounded like perfection while cruising through old favorite like "Viceroy" and new cuts like "This Old Dog," clapping, dancing and smiling through the grey skies.—Brooke Bunce
Mac Demarco was one big fish bowl 🤤💕 pic.twitter.com/Uu3kYm7I2x— rickelle (@RickelleHunt) June 4, 2017
Wiz Khalifa brought his carefree, high-as-hell charm to his headlining set on the festival's final night, which was elevated by the overhead cloud of kush smoke. The rapper, donning a R&B singer-worthy silk shirt ran through favorites like "Bake Sale," "Roll Up," "Word Hard Play Hard" and of course "Black and Yellow." Ty Dolla $ign also appeared as a surprise guest in the middle of the performance, which made the night even more lively.—Bianca Gracie
Ty Dolla $ign hopped out during Wiz Khalifa's headlining set! Peep both of their flowing r&b singer silk shirts 🔥#govballnyc pic.twitter.com/ceqVAUrhrn— Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 5, 2017
While the OVO Sound signees were performing the same time as everyone's favorite electronic DJ Flume, the duo did not let the unfortunate set time hinder their performance. Instead, they rocked the crowd with an electrifying energy that was honestly missing throughout the Governors Ball weekend. The crowd went wild, singing along to every song like "Shake Shake Shake," "King City" and new track "Phases." By the end of their set, everyone was worn out in the best way from all the dancing and great vibes.—Bianca Gracie
🗣 Why you wanna be my love #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/ZE7F2VpyR9— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 3, 2017
Positivity is the name of the game, and Logic is the MVP. The rapper's Sunday-night headlining set was full of motivational speeches and genuine, adorable fan interactions. It's clear that Logic's fans are devoted; when talking to those squished into the front row, the 27-year-old was able to clearly recall familiar faces and which past shows they had gone to. Performing his No. 1 album Everybody for the first time live, Logic welcomed the help of guest Ansel Elgort for "Killing Spree" and Big Lenbo for "America." When performing other tracks solo, the rapper raced around the stage, keeping the energy as high as his spirit.—Brooke Bunce
.@AnselElgort coming out for @Logic301's set! 🙌 #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/jm7d6pY8ih— Brooke Bunce (@brookeebunce) June 5, 2017
Kehlani brought her stunning SweetSexySavage debut album to life during her performance at the Gov Ball stage. While her set time was in the middle of the afternoon, she made the crowd forget about the unbearable heat with her too-cool charm. She belted fan favorites like "Too Much," "The Way" and "Distraction" and also comforted her LGBTQ fans. "Never stop being loud, never stop being proud," she assured the audience.—Bianca Gracie
#Kehlani performing "Do U Dirty" at #GovBallNYC 😍🤘🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/i7WmAoRgIz— dominic (@ACTUALLYDOMINIC) June 3, 2017
Skepta's performance at Governors Ball was one of the most anticipated of the entire festival, and the artist happily brought the intensity and rawness of grime music stateside. Masterfully ripping through "Detox," "Shutdown," "No Security" and "Man" with an admirable confidence.—Bianca Gracie
Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" is definitely the anthem of #govballnyc!! Everyone's been playing it & Skepta just ended his set with it 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IuORaahWe— Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 4, 2017
Wu-Tang Clan is undoubtedly one of the biggest groups in hip-hop history. So when the guys came together at the festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album Wu-Tang Forever, we all knew it was going to be a memorable moment. The entire crew performed with full intensity, playing classic tracks like "The Black Diamonds," "C.R.E.A.M." and "Protect Ya Neck" that had longtime fans rocking all day.—Bianca Gracie
"We took the energy of New York City and we spread it across the world." @WuTangClan #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/frSlVuSO2s— Fuse (@fusetv) June 4, 2017
Are you ready for your blessings? Well everyone in the crowd was on the first night of Governors Ball, when Chance the Rapper took over for his headlining set. The artist transformed the festival grounds into his own church (with a turnt twist, of course), performing favorites like "Blessings," "Angels," "Sunday Candy," his verse on DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" collaboration, "All Night" and more. If you were feeling unsure, down or just had a bad day, Lil Chano helped to ease your mind of it all—if only for a two hour-long set. Click here to read our full performance review.—Bianca Gracie
.@chancetherapper took #GovBallNYC to church Friday night. Who's ready for Day 2? pic.twitter.com/i0lqmZwuN3— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 3, 2017
The return of Lorde is officially here! The pop star came into her full form last night, using her witchy powers (she confessed this during her set) to turn the first day of Governors Ball into a magical party. The 20-year-old fused classic Pure Heroine songs like "Royals," "Tennis Court" and "Team" along with current singles "Greenlight," "Perfect Places" and "Liability." Now four years removed from the release of her debut album, Lorde is now even more secure in her strength as an artist and commanded the crowd with a single twitch of her arm or a longing stare in the camera. Her performance proved that we're in for an everlasting treat once her sophomore album Melodrama drops on June 16. Click here for our full performance review.—Bianca Gracie
Advance addiction.— Lorde WorldWideNet🌐 (@Lorde_WWN) June 4, 2017
Lorde's Sober II (Melodrama) @GovBallNYC .
Tomorrow we get -The Free Press Summer Festival "FPSF" Houston TX.
Mikey M YT pic.twitter.com/cSW2kSd03u
I didn't believe artists could also be magicians until I saw Childish Gambino live for the first time. The singer/rapper/actor/comedian/dad/writer/producer/director conducted a musical potion of funk, hip-hop, soul and R&B that had everyone in the crowd in awe throughout his entire headlining set on Friday. He gave different facets of his music personality, baring his soul through expressive and near-frightening eyes on "Boogieman" and getting wild on Because the Internet favorite "The Worst Guys." He also ran through "Worldstar," "Have Some Love" that evoked the '70s spirits deep within him, "The Palisades" that had him channeling his inner Michael Jackson and "Terrified" that was riddled with steamy sexual moans.
Childish Gambino is unfortunately getting way too busy to focus on music at the moment as he focuses on acting projects, and it's a miracle that us attendees at Governors Ball got to witness that magic before it could become too late. Click here for our full performance review.—Bianca Gracie
.@DonaldGlover sang his ass off for Redbone. #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/kAa8iQPRb2— Brooke Bunce (@brookeebunce) June 4, 2017
