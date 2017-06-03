Theo Wargo/Getty Images

1. A Welcomed Guest: Before he dominated the first night of Governors Ball with his headlining set, Chance the Rapper made a surprise appearance during his buddy Francis and the Lights' performance on the Bacardi stage. The two friends energized the crowd with their incredible "May I Have This Dance" collaboration. 2. Sweet, Sexy and Savage: Kehlani brought her stunning SweetSexySavage debut album to life during her performance at the Gov Ball stage. While her set time was in the middle of the afternoon, she made the crowd forget about the unbearable heat with her too-cool charm. She belted fan favorites like "Too Much," "The Way" and "Distraction" and also comforted her LGBTQ fans. "Never stop being loud, never stop being proud," she assured the audience.

3. Talking Body: Tove Lo ruled the Honda stage with her catchy-as-hell singles like "Talking Body," "Habits (Stay High)," and "Cool Girl" while rocking a spandex suit that would make an '80s-era Olivia Newton John proud! But the best part occurred when the Swedish star unabashedly flashed her breasts to the crowd with a smirk. 4. Feed Me!: The lines for food at the festival were very overwhelming, especially since my stomach was kicking my insides for not feeding it! But I found solace when the pizza vendor gave me a fresh-out-the-oven slice that was seriously the size of my head. 5. Overheard: The best moments of festivals actually happen during the audience! In the middle of Tove Lo's set, I overheard a fan shout "Come on Tove Lo! Give me a song I know!" Another funny quote? Friend one (during Lorde's performance): "I saw her crying." Friend two: "No, that's her glitter I believe." HA!

6. The Lorde Is Here: You could almost taste the anticipation in the air as everyone waited for Lorde to enter the Gov Ball stage. The pop star returned to the festival with such class and grace as she sung favorites from her Pure Heroine debut and cuts from her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama. The way she decided to begin the performance was one of the most memorable moments of the night: by donning a delicate, Mary Magdalene-worthy white veil. Can you say shook?!

7. Toronto Takeover: Instead of seeing Flume perform once again, I opted to watch Majid Jordan for the first time. And these guys did not disappoint! The OVO Sound signees (the duo is comprised of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullma) did not let the unfortunate set time hinder their performance. They had some of the best energy of the night, revving up the crowd with songs like "Shake Shake Shake," "King City" and new track "Phases." By the end of their set, everyone was worn out in the best way from all the dancing and great vibes.