Just like Day 1, the second day of Governors Ball 2017 was filled with endless unforgettable moments on Saturday as headliners Childish Gambino and Phoenix transformed New York's Randall's Island into an otherworldly musical party. Even just as festivalgoers were warming up for the music-filled weekend, there was tons to see, watch and experience. All of Fuse's 2017 Governors Ball Coverage Check out the 7 surprising things we saw on Day 2 of Governors Ball 2017 below, and stay tuned to all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Governors Ball right here.

1. A Mad House: Despite playing the main stage at Governors Ball just two years ago, Rae Sremmurd inexplicably got booked at the Bacardi stage this go round. Which was an odd move as the duo had the biggest song of the country recently with "Black Beatles." The small venue let do a hazardous overflow of fans pushing their way to hear hits like "Swang," "No Flex Zone" and "Unforgettable" live.

Couple things for Day 2 #GovBallNYC:



The crowd for @RaeSremmurd was INSANE pic.twitter.com/Vp5TkPr0P8 — habitual linestepper (@LifeWithJRDN) June 3, 2017

2. Rap Legends: Wu-Tang Clan, one of the biggest groups in hip-hop history, celebrated the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album Wu-Tang Forever at the fest. All the members performed with full intensity, playing classic tracks that had diehard fans rocking all day.

"We took the energy of New York City and we spread it across the world." @WuTangClan #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/frSlVuSO2s — Fuse (@fusetv) June 4, 2017

3. Light It Up!: During Childish Gambino's awe-inspiring headlining set last night, a fun moment occurred when a blunt magically appeared onstage. And of course, the artist swiftly picked it up and began to light it. This all went down during his performance of "California" which made it even better!

Someone threw a blunt on stage during Childish Gambino's "California" 🔥🙌🏽 ##govballnyc pic.twitter.com/iLAM4B2CWn — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 4, 2017

4. A Chill Break: The Head and the Heart's performance at the main stage gave festivalgoers a moment to relax and enjoy the gorgeous melodies from the indie folk band. Sometimes you need a breather from the wild festival ride, and they provided just that.

5. Queen Banks: The dark-pop singer brought the witchy vibes to the set, performing tracks that were a welcoming and refreshing change from all the EDM that was playing earlier on in the day.

Banks performed Brain at the Gov Ball last night 💜 (🎥: mariabeille_) pic.twitter.com/GPOhl0e27w — BANKS France (@BANKSFrance) June 4, 2017

6. Let's Get Turnt!: Brooke Bunce (Fuse's social media editor) and I were hanging out at the Casa Bacardi rooftop when we heard killer party jams in the near distance! It was only when we were walking out of the pop-up venue that we realized Bacardi was throwing a DJ dance party!

7. A Much-Deserved Sweet Treat: Prior to checking out Wu-Tang Clan's set, we satisfied our sweet tooth with some of the best dessert in the city: Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding! We crammed our cup with toppings like gummy bears, Lucky Charms marshmallows, chocolate chips and more. Yum!