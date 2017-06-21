No doubt about it, Grace VanderWaal is one of the most talented teens out there and the 13-year-old is making good on her promise with her latest single.

"Moonlight" incorporates the plucky, acoustic sound that's the cornerstone of most Ed Sheeran's tracks with a feel-good dance beats eventually added to the mix. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent champion delivers a vocal performance with Taylor Swift– or Ellie Goulding–esque charisma beyond her years as she details a friend that's lost her way, "All her friends think that she's great / But I can see through it all that she's about to break / Remember last year when you told me, to 'always stay here and never leave me'? / The light from your eyes made it feel like, we were dancing in the moonlight." Listen above.