No doubt about it, Grace VanderWaal is one of the most talented teens out there and the 13-year-old is making good on her promise with her latest single.
"Moonlight" incorporates the plucky, acoustic sound that's the cornerstone of most Ed Sheeran's tracks with a feel-good dance beats eventually added to the mix. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent champion delivers a vocal performance with Taylor Swift– or Ellie Goulding–esque charisma beyond her years as she details a friend that's lost her way, "All her friends think that she's great / But I can see through it all that she's about to break / Remember last year when you told me, to 'always stay here and never leave me'? / The light from your eyes made it feel like, we were dancing in the moonlight." Listen above.
"Moonlight" is said to be the lead single off VanderWaal's forthcoming full-length debut album. Produced by Ido Zmishlany (known for his work with Shawn Mendes and American Authors), the track demonstrates Grace's ability to create music and tells stories that transcends age to appeal to a demographic much further than those her age.
Next, watch fellow wise-beyond-her-years star Zara Larsson explain why she encourages her fellow teens to speak up about politics:
User Comments