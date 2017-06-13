Green Day fans already fell in love with "Revolution Radio" (the title track to their 12th album) when it arrived last fall. But now the tune finally has a nostalgia-driven video to accompany it.

The rowdy stomper is the ultimate anthem for festivals and stadium concerts, but the guys bring it back to a small studio to perform. Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt jam together in present day as footage of the band when they were wide-eyed teens playing some of their first shows are interspersed. The "Revolution Radio" video comes after previous singles "Bang Bang" and "Still Breathing."