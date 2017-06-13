Green Day fans already fell in love with "Revolution Radio" (the title track to their 12th album) when it arrived last fall. But now the tune finally has a nostalgia-driven video to accompany it.
The rowdy stomper is the ultimate anthem for festivals and stadium concerts, but the guys bring it back to a small studio to perform. Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt jam together in present day as footage of the band when they were wide-eyed teens playing some of their first shows are interspersed. The "Revolution Radio" video comes after previous singles "Bang Bang" and "Still Breathing."
The band are busy prepping their summer tour that kicks off on Aug. 1 in Auburn, Wash after wrapping their spring arena trek with Against Me! in April. Click here for the full run of dates. Next up, take it back to 2004 with this Fuse interview during the Green Day's iconic American Idiot era:
User Comments