Halsey's second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, has arrived via Astralwerks. The deluxe edition runs 49 minutes with 16 tracks; the three extras are interspersed throughout the tracklist rather than tacked on at the end. The record follows August 2015's Badlands.
Production on Hopeless Fountain Kingdom comes from Greg Kurstin, Lido, Benny Blanco, Ricky Reed, Happy Perez and Cashmere Cat, who guest stars on the closing track. Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui features on "Strangers."
Stream the full album below via Spotify, and grab it on iTunes right here:
Earlier this week, there was a false alarm that Urban Outfitters had begun selling Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in stores a few days early, which would've been a repeat show of Halsey disrespect after they leaked Badlands. Fortunately twas not true.
Fashion Shots: Halsey's Style Evolution
In honor of Halsey's new album 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,' see how the singer solidified herself as a risk-taking fashion symbol with her dynamic style
