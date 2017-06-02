Halsey 's second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, has arrived via Astralwerks. The deluxe edition runs 49 minutes with 16 tracks; the three extras are interspersed throughout the tracklist rather than tacked on at the end. The record follows August 2015's Badlands.

Production on Hopeless Fountain Kingdom comes from Greg Kurstin, Lido, Benny Blanco, Ricky Reed, Happy Perez and Cashmere Cat, who guest stars on the closing track. Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui features on "Strangers."

