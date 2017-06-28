The rappers come from four different backgrounds: Somali Canadian, Mexican-American, British Pakistani and Puerto Rican, respectively. Yet they all share the same plight of making sure their culture is properly represented among the whitewashing of nations that would rather brutally push them away instead of support the community. The "Immigrants" video opens with a group listening to a radio station where an anchor discusses border security. “It’s really astonishing that in a country founded by immigrants, ‘immigrant’ has somehow become a bad word," he states on the fuzzy report.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's The Hamilton Mixtape was one of the most star-studded projects of last year, and its main highlight is hands down "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)." The Broadway heavyweight debuted the official video on the TODAY show Wednesday morning, which features K'naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC (a.k.a. The Night of actor Riz Ahmed) and Residente.

Riz MC has one of the dopest verses, as he spits amid frantic images of fear and confusion:

"Ay yo aye, immigrants we don’t like that / Na they don’t play British empire strikes back / They beating us like 808’s and high hats / At our own game of invasion, but this ain't Iraq / Who these fugees what did they do for me / But contribute new dreams Taxes and tools, swagger and food to eat / Cool, they flee war zones, but the problem ain't ours / Even if our bombs landed on them like the Mayflower"

Snow Tha Product also lashes out with these memorable lines: "I'll outwork you, it hurts you / You claim I’m stealing jobs though / Peter Piper claimed he picked them, he just underpaid Pablo / But there ain't a paper trail when you living in the shadows / We're America's ghost writers, the credit's only borrowed."

Along with the video's release, Miranda also announced a Prizeo contest to benefit the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition, described as "an alliance of immigration-focused nonprofits throughout the US assembled by The Hispanic Federation." Fans can donate a minimum of $10 to enter to win a trip to the Los Angeles opening of Hamilton, the afterparty, and a meet-and-greet with Miranda himself.

The Hamilton Mixtape was released on Dec. 2, 2016 and includes other guest artists like Alicia Keys, Nas, Chance the Rapper, The Roots, Busta Rhymes, Sia, John Legend and Usher. Click here for our spotlight on Riz Ahmed as part of Future Asian & Pacific History Month. And for even more Hamilton fun, flip through our list of the best songs from the musical and watch Fuse's Future Hispanic History Month tribute to Lin-Manuel Miranda below: