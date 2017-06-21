Michael Kovac

Something about a May 2018 Han Solo origin film has felt a little fishy, a little too soon after this December's Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to actually be true. The hovering snafu appears to have landed, with pretty uniformly successful directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord exiting—or being fired from—the second A Star Wars Story spinoff film. The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street duo had been filming Alden Ehrenreich (Han), Donald Glover (Lando), Woody Harrelson (Han's mentor) and more heavy-hitters in London since February. The Hollywood Reporter's sources say the Han Solo movie has a few weeks left of filming with reshoots coming in the next couple months.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's statement, per THR: "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon." Deadline hears two-time Oscar winner and Hollywood super-veteran Ron Howard (Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code) may take over. Lord and Miller's statement, after which we'll get into the dirty said/they said space-rubble: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

Lord and Miller's names were at the front of the potential directors list way back when Yung Han Solo was announced two years ago. Also in their prestigious and/or popular cast are Emilia Clarke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

