Hanson were on Australia's Hit 107 FM (via Teen Vogue ) when they wound up going hard on Justin Bieber . During some name-that-tune action they got hit with the Biebs remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's No. 1 smash "Despacito." The "MMMBop" trio—Isaac, 33, Taylor, 31, Zac, 28—prefaced the test with, “Here’s the deal: With this game, we’re gonna lose." Another brother—good luck telling their voices apart, non–Han-Heads—adds, "Anything modern we're like psh, peace out."

So "Despacito" is the second song, and they don't know it. Then:

A Hanson: "Can I just say I'm glad I didn't now what that was? 'Cause I would've had to say 'Despacito.'" (WTF??)

Following Hanson: "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears, it's just ear infections. They're terrible."

Final Hanson verdict on Justin Bieber: "Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks."

Listen to it happen at the 2:30-mark below, if you want: