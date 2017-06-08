/ / MORE TOUR / / https://t.co/H3YK0AB1qo pic.twitter.com/V46Q49vjJ3— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 8, 2017
After Harry Styles' 2017 world tour shows sold out in less than two minutes (literally), the new solo singer is assuring fans they can catch him live. He revealed an additional 56 concerts for a 2018 leg that begins on March 11 in Basel, Switzerland and wraps in Los Angeles on July 13.
All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents. Head over to Styles' official site for more information. The supporting acts for the 2018 concerts include country starlet Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), L.A. indie rockers Warpaint (Asia) and southern soul singer Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico). His 2017 tour kicks off on Sept. 19 in San Francisco and circles around the world before ending on Dec. 9 in Toyko, Japan.
Styles' debut album (released May 12) is executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, the super-producer whose work with Mark Ronson, Kanye West and Fun. have scored him GRAMMY nominations. The singer is also starring in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk that premieres on July 21. Check out his extensive tour dates below.
Harry Styles 2017-2018 World Tour Dates (via Consequence of Sound):
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^
09/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
09/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^
10/01 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall ^
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^
10/05 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre ^
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory ^
10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live ^
10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^
10/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia ^
10/27 – Koln, DE @ Palladium ^
10/29 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^
10/30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ afas live
11/10 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/23 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
11/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
11/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
12/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater
12/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater
03/11 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
03/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
03/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/21 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener-Arena
03/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
03/31 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/04 – Casalecchio Di Reno, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/05 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
04/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
04/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
04/11 – London, UK @ The O2
04/12 – London, UK @ the O2
04/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
04/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena 04/21 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
04/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hisense Arena
04/27 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Makati, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena &
05/03 – Singapore, SG @ Indoor Stadium &
05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ IMPACT Area &
05/10 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World &
05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari Messe &
05/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena $
05/25 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena $
05/27 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena $
05/29 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco das Americas $
06/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes $
06/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
06/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
06/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #
06/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #
06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #
06/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
06/24 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #
06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Arena #
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
07/01 – St. Paul, MN @ XCel Energy Center #
07/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #
07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
07/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
07/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
#
^ = w/ MUNA
& = w/ Warpaint
$ = w/ Leon Bridges
# = w/ KAcey Musgraves
