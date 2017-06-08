After Harry Styles' 2017 world tour shows sold out in less than two minutes (literally), the new solo singer is assuring fans they can catch him live. He revealed an additional 56 concerts for a 2018 leg that begins on March 11 in Basel, Switzerland and wraps in Los Angeles on July 13.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents. Head over to Styles' official site for more information. The supporting acts for the 2018 concerts include country starlet Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), L.A. indie rockers Warpaint (Asia) and southern soul singer Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico). His 2017 tour kicks off on Sept. 19 in San Francisco and circles around the world before ending on Dec. 9 in Toyko, Japan.