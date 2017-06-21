Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams' goodDYEyoung hair dye line is already filled with awesome and vibrant colors, but the artist decided to all four new shades into the mix. Williams and her team announced the colors on Twitter with a fun behind-the-scenes video. So what are the latest additions that everyone will be rocking this summer season? Kowabunga, a grassy green; PPL Eater, a royal purple; Narwhal, an icy ocean teal; and the jet-black None More. The new shades join Steal My Sunshine (yellow), Rock Lobster (red), Riot (an orange inspired by Williams' orange era), Ex-Girl (fuchsia) and the deep Blue Ruin. The singer, who is known for her experimental tresses, first launched goodDYEyoung last March.

While fans adore her neon hair colors, Williams recently did a 180 change and went full platinum blonde for Paramore's new After Laughter album era. She explained to Entertainment Weekly in May: "The hair thing is so emotional for me. About a year ago, I called my colorist and was like, 'I’m going through so much emotionally. I need a reset. I need you to bleach my hair.' This has been really important for me, as a 27- and 28-year-old, to show myself every morning when I get up that I’m not someone who is going to live in the past. When it’s time for Neon Hayley to come back to life, she will. But right now, this is me."

[ color drop ] kowabunga, PPL eater, narwhal + none more - four new shades to satisfy all your dyeing needs 🐲🍇🐬🕷



🛍: https://t.co/qZ2H3Z3T8M pic.twitter.com/g0eFvh6bGu — goodDYEyoung (@gooddyeyoung) June 21, 2017